CRYING ON THE CAMINO Comes to Pax Amicus Castle Theatre

On Friday June 21st at 7pm stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving story to tell in this One Woman Show which is the recipient of 2 Broadway World Awards for Best New Play and Best Performer in a Play at the Pax Amicus Castle Theatre 23 LAKE SHORE ROAD, BUDD LAKE NJ 07828.

Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela. Her desire to share this experience brought her to the legendary teacher/director Wynn Handman, who helped her develop the show at his NYC studio.

Now Celeste embarks on a new "Camino," bringing this true account of her walk to the stage. "This piece is about minimalism and simplicity, self-reflection and honesty," says Mancinelli, a veteran stage actress. "In sharing this piece my goal is to inspire others to take their own journey - to fully live their own Caminos".

All seats are $25. For reservations email crycamino@gmail.com.

For more info on " Crying On The Camino" and Celeste please visit www.crycamino.com

