DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA is Now Playing at Open Book Theatre

Dontell Jones III wakes from a dream about an ancestor lost in the middle passage. He decides he must learn more, and sets off on a fantastical journey to meet his ancestor and learn from his past. In Dontrell, Who Kissed The Sea by Nathan Alan Davis, playing now through June 9th at Open Book Theatre in Trenton, the sea beckons, and we must follow.

But there are many obstacles in Dontrell’s path, including the fact that he never learned how to swim and his parents who are more concerned with his future and getting him off to college than they are about him diving into his past.

This show has “a little bit of everything,” says director CJ Williams, “poetry, humor, drama, romance, adventure, music and dance.”

From the moment the audience walks into the space they feel as if they are under water. Realism and fantasy intertwine as our hero’s journey unfolds.

Dontrell visits his cousin Shea at the aquarium where she works, and she tells him Prepare to Be Amazed. Ashley M. Lyle, who plays Shea, describes the play as “a mystical, spiritual, coming-of-age story of truth and wonder that everyone can relate to a certain extent. Everyone has moments in their lives where they question their identity and search to find the answer in the most impossible places. This play encourages everyone to explore their identity, and respect and acknowledge history (especially Black American history).”

Maggie Alger plays Erika. a life guard who not only saves Dontrell’s life but becomes a companion and encourager for his journey. “This show is about and for dreamers: having a spark of inspiration, creating a flame that can’t be extinguished until it consumes every thought you have, even when you’re sleeping. Beyond dreaming, the show is deeply rooted in identity and how our ancestors’ identities inform who we are today. The earth we walk is the same. The oceans we swim in are the same. But the world we live in is so different.”

Dontell’s journey takes surprising and magical twists and turns, filled with love and humor, as well as lessons about past, present, and future, all culminating in a beautiful and hope-filled conclusion.

“Now with so much division in our country, the message that we can honor our ancestors' journey best by moving forward in unity with all people” is important, says Williams. “Let not the horrors of the past be in vain, instead let us own it, learn from it, and forge a new path forward. Dontrell is as much about honoring the past as it is about the hope for a better future.”

The play is written by Nathan Alan Davis and directed by CJ Williams. It features James Abbot as Dontrell, Maggie Alger as Erika, Sheila Peck as Mom, Damon Curtis Nathan as Dad, X’ydee Alexander as Danielle, Ashley M. Lyle as Shea, and Marcel D. Gabriel as Robby. Lighting Design by Harley Miah, Costume Design by Ashley M. Lyle, Props Design by Samantha Silva, Sound Design by Krista Schafer, and Stage Management by Kiah Manthei. Basirab Norris provided choreography and Yetunde Oyinade Akitikori served as the Nigerian Dramaturg/Consultant.

Open Book Theatre Company is a nonprofit arts organization in Trenton, Michigan that promotes connection through theatrical storytelling. Now in their 10th season, the established theatre works with local artists to bring the Downriver community professional theatre right in their backyard. Nestled right off of Fort St., and across from a seasonal Dairy Queen, Open Book is conveniently located to bring anyone the thrill of live theatre and human connection.

Individual tickets are only $30 for general admission, $25 for seniors, and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at openbooktc.com or through the box office. More information can be found online or by calling 734 288-7753.

