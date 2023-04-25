bergenPAC Presents Don Felder, Ginuwine, Dead on Live, Geena Davis Screens Beetlejuice And More

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Don Felder

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 - 8 PM

$45-$85

No matter how you look at it, 2023 is shaping up to be the Year of the Fingers - Don "Fingers" Felder, that is. Felder, a true American rock and roll guitar hero, is very much looking forward to building upon his rich legacy as one of the most innovative riff-generating songwriters of the modern rock era while continuing his growth as a featured touring and recording solo artist.

To that end, Felder finds himself most decidedly back in the driver's seat with the release of his first solo album in seven years, American Rock 'N' Roll, which consists of 11 high-energy rockers mixed with touching, thoughtful ballads. It also boasts a who's who of A-list guest contributors including Slash, Sammy Hagar, Peter Frampton, Mick Fleetwood, Joe Satriani, Orianthi, Richie Sambora, Alex Lifeson, and many, many more.

Not only is Felder a proud, longstanding member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, having been inducted with The Eagles back in 1998, he was also inaugurated into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in 2016 and the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 2017.

Ginuwine

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 - 8 PM

$45-$85

Ginuwine became one of R&B's top artists during the 1990s heyday of hip-hop soul with hits like "Pony," "So Anxious," and "The Best Man I Can Be" with Case, Tyrese, and R.L. He began his career collaborating closely with producer Timbaland before branching out. In 2002, Ginuwine was a feature artist on P. Diddy's number-one hit "I Need a Girl (Part II)."

Dead on Live Shakedown Show!

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 - 8 PM

$35-$55

Based on their unique approach of recreating all instruments, as well as the lush and complex vocal harmonies heard on classic recordings of the 1970's, Dead On Live has quickly become recognized as one of the top acts to pay tribute to the music of the American treasure known as the Grateful Dead. The group is led by multi-instrumentalist, touring and recording veteran, Marc Muller (Shania Twain, Tommy Shaw, Bruce Springsteen.

Dead On Live is thrilled to return to bergenPAC with acoustic and electric sets featuring some of the more adventurous, deeper Dead cuts from their vast catalog. Sing-alongs like "Ripple", "Box of Rain", richly orchestrated and complex Dead with "Weather Reports" and "Help/Slip/Franklin", steel guitar drenched "Looks Like Rain", staccato sax stabs of the rarely played "Let Me Sing Your Blues Away" and of course, fan fav rockers like "I Need a Miracle" and "One More Saturday Night".

An Evening with Geena Davis and a screening of Beetlejuice

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 - 8 PM

$55-$95

Enjoy an unforgettable evening with Geena Davis, Academy Award-winning actress and star of the iconic film, Beetlejuice. The evening will feature a special screening of the beloved movie, followed by a live conversation and audience Q&A with Davis, who portrayed the character of Barbara Maitland in the film.

During the conversation, Geena Davis will share her personal experiences and insights from working on the set of Beetlejuice, discussing everything from her favorite moments to behind-the-scenes stories. She will also discuss her broader career in Hollywood, including her advocacy work for gender equality and diversity in the entertainment industry.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include an autographed poster, a reading from Geena Davis' memoir, Dying of Politeness, and the opportunity to participate in an exclusive Q&A session, where VIPs can ask their own questions and engage in a lively discussion. This is a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with a Hollywood legend, and to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of the most beloved movies of all time. Photo opportunities are not included.

