Zimmerli at Home Launches as Hub for Virtual Museum Offerings

Art Adventures, Art Together, and Art After Hours return in an online format.

The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers invites you to an array of virtual programs - including unique member experiences - during the fall of 2020. Such favorites as Art Adventures, Art Together, and Art After Hours return in an online format, while new virtual museum experiences are curated on Zimmerli at Home and opportunities to interact with other art lovers will be offered. Please note that the museum building remains closed to the public and in-person programs are suspended until further notice.

Zimmerli at Home invites you to experience the museum, wherever you are. Search more than 7,000 images of artwork from the institution's multifaceted collections on eMuseum. Make Art at Home features activities and coloring pages for all ages. Explore videos of past events, including talks and behind-the-scenes tours. Expand your personal playlists with Art + Music, a compilation of songs recommended by the Zimmerli's student guards, inspired by their favorite artwork. Miss being inside the museum? Select one of our galleries to appear as your virtual background during online meetings and visit online exhibitions, such as Japan that Griffis Saw: Prints and Photographs from Meiji Japan.

Although the exhibition Angela Davis-Seize the Time is postponed due to the pandemic, the exhibition catalogue is available on September 15, followed by opportunities to virtually meet its contributors. On September 22, Zimmerli members are invited to a special event hosted by the professional organization ArtTable, which is dedicated to advancing the leadership of women in the visual arts. Zimmerli interim director Donna Gustafson, who co-curated the exhibition, introduces attendees to the project, which documents Davis's life, influence, and enduring activism over the past 50 years. (Not a member? Learn more here.) During the Zimmerli's book launch on October 1, Gustafson is joined for an online conversation by co-curator Gerry Beegan, an associate professor in Design at Rutgers' Mason Gross School of the Arts, as well as catalogue contributors Nicole Fleetwood, professor of American studies and art history at Rutgers, and Lisbet Tellefsen, who compiled the private archive that inspired the exhibition.

Interactive art-making experiences for young artists and families return on Zoom in October. Art Adventures meets virtually on eight Tuesdays, beginning October 13. Open to artists of all skill levels between the ages of 7 and 14, these afterschool sessions explore a variety of mediums and methods. For complete details and registration information, visit our website. Art Together, offering free art activities that encourage families to be creative, also resumes its monthly sessions in October. If you missed the spring episode, inspired by the exhibition Mood Books: The Children's Stories of Alvin Tresselt and Roger Duvoisin, find it on Zimmerli at Home.

Save these dates to meet up with old friends and make new ones at virtual events in October. Join us for virtual tours and guest speakers at the Zimmerli's signature monthly program, Art After Hours, which returns October 6 with the addition of Art Before Hours, a new partnership with Rutgers Global. The Zimmerli and Rutgers Global also team up to present Friendship Fridays, a new series of creative activities led by an artist, which kicks off October 9. Later in the month, museum members are invited to a curatorial conversation about the exhibition Everyday Soviet: Soviet Industrial Design and Nonconformist Art (1959-1989). In addition, the Zimmerli offers a public screening of the film Political Advertisement X, co-sponsored by the Byrne Seminars, Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, and Mason Gross School of the Arts. More details for these upcoming programs will be announced in coming weeks.

Please note that the Zimmerli remains closed to the public and in-person programs are suspended until further notice. News regarding operations will be posted on the museum's home page. For Rutgers updates, please visit Universitywide COVID-19 Information.

