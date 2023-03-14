YUPPIES INVADE MY HOUSE AT DINNERTIME Comes To The Mile Square Theatre

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County's leading professional theatre, will present the world premiere of YUPPIES INVADE MY HOUSE AT DINNERTIME, written by MST's playwright-in-residence Joseph Gallo. Directed by Mile Square Theatre founder Chris O'Connor, performances begin March 31 and run through April 8.

Based in part on the book YUPPIES INVADE MY HOUSE AT DINNERTIME, which the New York Times called "...a detailed portrait of Hoboken's soul," this hybrid/documentary play set in the 1980s, chronicles Hoboken's gentrification, a time commonly referred to as "Hoboken's forgotten history" when there were hundreds of fires, many of them arson, which displaced thousands of tenants (the majority of which were Puerto Rican), and led to 28 unsolved arson-related murders. Nearly every word in the text is taken verbatim from more than 40 interviews of community residents who lived through that time, newspaper clippings, letters-to-the-editor that appeared in the Hoboken Reporter, and other primary source documents. "I am so happy to feature Joseph Gallo in his final production as Playwright-in-Residence at Mile Square Theatre. It is especially meaningful this spring, as we offer hyper-local programming to the community of Hoboken," says Mile Square Theatre's Artistic Director, Kevin R. Free. The production stars playwright Joseph Gallo*, Dan Domingues*, Ross DeGraw*, Darlene Tejeiro, and Jen Giattino. *Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The production features sound design by Michael Blasewicz, projection design by David Bonilla, and lighting design by Nina Agelvis. Arielle Legere* is the Production Stage Manager.

This program is made possible in part by a grant from OSHE/OMIC, the New Jersey Council of the Humanities Incubation Grant for New Work, and a grant from the New Jersey State Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive, and the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners.