YAY! Comedy Show to be Presented at Music Mountain Theatre This Month

The YAY! Comedy Show will be presented at 7PM on Sunday, March 26th.

Mar. 21, 2023  

International Headliner Aidan Park returns to Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville, NJ, as they present their 2nd Comedy Club Night. In addition to being seen as Leo Bloom in the Music Mountain production of The Producers last year, Park is an award-winning stand-up comedian and best-selling author of the book "The Art of Being Yay." He has two comedy specials which can be found on NBC's Peacock and Tubi, has been featured on Comedy Central, NBC, HULU, Entertainment Tonight, TV Guide Channel Here TV, and is also a paid regular at some of the biggest comedy clubs in the world including the Hollywood Laugh Factory and The Hollywood Improv. Aidan is the founder of the Yay Foundation, which focuses on empowering young people through the power of comedy and storytelling.

The YAY! Comedy Show will be presented at 7PM on Sunday, March 26th. Tickets are just $20, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Yay Foundation.

The Yay Foundation's goal is to bring hope and strength to young adults ages 14-24 in underserved and disenfranchised communities, negatively impacted by mental health issues such as addiction, suicide, depression and hopelessness. The Yay Foundation seeks to achieve this through empowerment training focused on building confidence and improving self-worth through research-backed tools and strategies, arts programming designed to help build confidence and foster communities, connecting individuals with trained facilitators for mentorship and creating localized communities of empowered thinkers to encourage hope, optimism and empowered mindsets. As part of the foundation's mission, Aidan will be holding classes for several adults and young adults who will join him onstage during the March 26th show.

"We are thrilled to have Aidan and his comedy return to Music Mountain Theatre and aid in fundraising for his foundation, along with bringing his empowering messages and training to our local community here in Lambertville," states producing director, Ginny Brennan. She continues, "Last year's show was a great and enjoyable night, and we look forward to many laughs once again as we present our second comedy show at the theatre."

=Tickets for the Yay! Comedy show can be purchased by visiting musicmountaintheatre.org, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.




In my own life, I have worked day in and day out to try and find a balance and rhythm in handling my responsibilities and relationships. I still don’t have all the answers, but with the help of a few simple things, I have been able to regain control of my life and lead myself with certainty and organization.
This March, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) will be presenting Mamma Mia!
The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) announced the inaugural weekend of the SOMA backStage Reading Series, a partnership with local theater company SOMA Stage. 
 George Street Playhouse has announced a very special event with internationally known artist and activist, Maulik Pancholy.   Admission to this event is complimentary.  Hosted by George Street Playhouse's Artistic Director, David Saint, the evening will take place at 6:00 p.m. the Metuchen Golf and Country Club in Edison, NJ.  

March 21, 2023

This March, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) will be presenting Mamma Mia!
March 21, 2023

Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College will present its first college musical post pandemic. From Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, “The Theory of Relativity” is a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives. 
March 21, 2023

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) announced the inaugural weekend of the SOMA backStage Reading Series, a partnership with local theater company SOMA Stage. 
March 21, 2023

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, Anirudh Ravichander, one of India's biggest musical stars, steps onto the stage of the Prudential Center on his North American leg of the “Once Upon A Time” World Tour.  
March 21, 2023

 George Street Playhouse has announced a very special event with internationally known artist and activist, Maulik Pancholy.   Admission to this event is complimentary.  Hosted by George Street Playhouse's Artistic Director, David Saint, the evening will take place at 6:00 p.m. the Metuchen Golf and Country Club in Edison, NJ.  
