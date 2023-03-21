YAY! Comedy Show to be Presented at Music Mountain Theatre This Month

International Headliner Aidan Park returns to Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville, NJ, as they present their 2nd Comedy Club Night. In addition to being seen as Leo Bloom in the Music Mountain production of The Producers last year, Park is an award-winning stand-up comedian and best-selling author of the book "The Art of Being Yay." He has two comedy specials which can be found on NBC's Peacock and Tubi, has been featured on Comedy Central, NBC, HULU, Entertainment Tonight, TV Guide Channel Here TV, and is also a paid regular at some of the biggest comedy clubs in the world including the Hollywood Laugh Factory and The Hollywood Improv. Aidan is the founder of the Yay Foundation, which focuses on empowering young people through the power of comedy and storytelling.

The YAY! Comedy Show will be presented at 7PM on Sunday, March 26th. Tickets are just $20, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Yay Foundation.

The Yay Foundation's goal is to bring hope and strength to young adults ages 14-24 in underserved and disenfranchised communities, negatively impacted by mental health issues such as addiction, suicide, depression and hopelessness. The Yay Foundation seeks to achieve this through empowerment training focused on building confidence and improving self-worth through research-backed tools and strategies, arts programming designed to help build confidence and foster communities, connecting individuals with trained facilitators for mentorship and creating localized communities of empowered thinkers to encourage hope, optimism and empowered mindsets. As part of the foundation's mission, Aidan will be holding classes for several adults and young adults who will join him onstage during the March 26th show.

"We are thrilled to have Aidan and his comedy return to Music Mountain Theatre and aid in fundraising for his foundation, along with bringing his empowering messages and training to our local community here in Lambertville," states producing director, Ginny Brennan. She continues, "Last year's show was a great and enjoyable night, and we look forward to many laughs once again as we present our second comedy show at the theatre."

Tickets for the Yay! Comedy show can be purchased by visiting musicmountaintheatre.org, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.