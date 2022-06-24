World Premiere Play GEORGIA MAE JAMES UNPLUGS AMERICA Announced At The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong will present the world premiere production of GEORGIA MAE JAMES UNPLUGS AMERICA by playwright Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder from July 9th through 24th with performances Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM and a special Opening Night Performance, July 9th at 7:30PM This production is under the direction of Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Executive Director.

GEORGIA MAE JAMES UNPLUGS AMERICA, the 2021 Laurie Award Winner from The Growing Stage's New Play-Reading Festival, tells us that sometimes in order to feel connected, you have to unplug. When Georgia Mae is left home alone with her two older siblings while her parents take the train into the city, she comes up with big plans for the night. However, Georgia Mae finds herself disappointed when Imogene and Henry are too invested in the electronic devices to play with her. So, Georgia Mae decides to shut down the power grid so they won't have any distractions. However, when they realize their parents are now stranded in the city and can't get home, the three set off on an adventure to restore power. Along the way they meet a variety of people who help them on their journey, and ultimately, they learn about the simple pleasures of being together - and unplugged.

GEORGIA MAE JAMES UNPLUGS AMERICA features the talents of professional, community and young performers in this production: Aria Abato of Landing makes her main stage debut as Georgia Mae James; Abigail Sebastian (Matilda) of Bernardsville as Imogene; Laeton Dawson (The Story of the Nutcracker) of Andover as Henry; Luis Quiles making his TGS debut of Budd Lake as A; Jeorgi Smith (Pinkalicious) of Green Township as B and Aycka Lima (Snow White) of Mansfield as C.

Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946. Group rates are available.

The Growing Stage's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals. The Growing Stage continues to nurture the development of the performing arts through education, and to create, produce, and perform works that engage the entire family.