World Premiere Of NOLI TIMERE Announced At McCarter Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Noli Timere, Latin for "be not afraid," is a groundbreaking world premiere spectacle coming to McCarter Theatre's Berlind Theatre for three performances, February 7–8, 2025.

This innovative production is the result of a five-year collaboration between acclaimed director/choreographer and Princeton University professor Rebecca Lazier and world-renowned sculptor Janet Echelman. Presented in partnership with Princeton University's Lewis Center for the Arts, this aerial performance fuses contemporary dance, avant-garde circus, and large-scale sculpture to explore the fragile interconnectedness of our world.

Set to an original score by acclaimed French Canadian composer Jorane, Noli Timere features eight multidisciplinary performers soaring up to 25 feet in the air within a custom-designed Echelman net sculpture. As the performers interact with the sculpture, both the choreography and the structure transform in real time, creating a mesmerizing experience that reflects the instability and beauty of our shared ecosystem.

Performances are Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM (with a post-show conversation); Saturday, February 8 at 2:00 PM (Relaxed Performance) and

7:30 PM.

For tickets, visit mccarter.org or call 609.258.2787.

Post-Show Conversation: Audiences are invited to join a special post-show conversation on February 7 featuring members of creativeX, a Princeton University collective of artists and engineers that fosters boundary-free collaboration.

The panelists include Rebecca Lazier (Choreographer, Professor of the Practice in Dance); Sigrid Adriaenssens (Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering); Janet Echelman (Visual Artist); Naomi Ehrich Leonard (creativeX founder, Chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering); Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Designer); Jorane (Composer).

The panel will discuss the unconventional creative collaboration that incubated the early development of Noli Timere, along with new research into the complex structural behaviors of nets.

About the Artists:

Rebecca Lazier

A 2024 Guggenheim Fellow, Rebecca Lazier is an award-winning choreographer and educator based in New York and Nova Scotia. With over 80 works to her name, Lazier's creations are celebrated for their explosive vitality and innovative spirit. Her critically acclaimed There Might Be Others, commissioned by New York Live Arts, earned a prestigious New York Performance “Bessie” Award. Lazier currently serves as Professor of the Practice at Princeton University, where she continues to push the boundaries of interdisciplinary collaboration.

Janet Echelman

Janet Echelman is a world-renowned sculptor who reshapes urban airspace with vast, dynamic sculptures that respond to environmental forces. Combining ancient craft techniques with state-of-the-art technology, Echelman’s works have become focal points in urban spaces across five continents. Her TED Talk, Taking Imagination Seriously, has been translated into 35 languages and viewed more than two million times, cementing her as a visionary in public art.

Comments