Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Award Winners

Best Children's Performance

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Papa - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Jaedicke-Frederick - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Dance Production
THE NUTCRACKER - American Repertory Ballet/State Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Amanda Castro-Conroy - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - West Hudson Arts & Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Nick Montesano - MEDEA - NENAproductionss

Best Ensemble
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - West hudson Arts & Theater

Best Hair and Wig Design
Christa Steiner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Surflight Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam Lazofsky - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
David Shirley - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Musical
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - WEST hudson Arts & Theater

Best New Play Or Musical
THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Christina Freeman - THE FANTASTICKS - Theater To Go at KelseyTheatre

Best Performer In A Play
Ray Dademo - MEDEA - NENAproductionss

Best Play
MEDEA - NENAproductionss

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Marchetta - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Sautner - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jameson Green - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sal Marino - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - StageWorks at Studio 237

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre
West Hudson Arts & Theater




