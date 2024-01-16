Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in New Jersey!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Children's Performance
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Papa - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Jaedicke-Frederick - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players
Best Dance Production
THE NUTCRACKER - American Repertory Ballet/State Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Amanda Castro-Conroy - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - West Hudson Arts & Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Nick Montesano - MEDEA - NENAproductionss
Best Ensemble
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - West hudson Arts & Theater
Best Hair and Wig Design
Christa Steiner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Surflight Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam Lazofsky - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
David Shirley - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players
Best Musical
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - WEST hudson Arts & Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Christina Freeman - THE FANTASTICKS - Theater To Go at KelseyTheatre
Best Performer In A Play
Ray Dademo - MEDEA - NENAproductionss
Best Play
MEDEA - NENAproductionss
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Marchetta - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Sautner - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jameson Green - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sal Marino - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - StageWorks at Studio 237
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
West Hudson Arts & Theater
