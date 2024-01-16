Headline: Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Subtitle: See who was selected audience favorite in New Jersey!

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Award Winners

Best Children's Performance

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Papa - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Jaedicke-Frederick - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Dance Production

THE NUTCRACKER - American Repertory Ballet/State Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Amanda Castro-Conroy - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - West Hudson Arts & Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Nick Montesano - MEDEA - NENAproductionss

Best Ensemble

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - West hudson Arts & Theater

Best Hair and Wig Design

Christa Steiner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Surflight Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Lazofsky - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Shirley - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Musical

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - WEST hudson Arts & Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Christina Freeman - THE FANTASTICKS - Theater To Go at KelseyTheatre

Best Performer In A Play

Ray Dademo - MEDEA - NENAproductionss

Best Play

MEDEA - NENAproductionss

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Marchetta - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Sautner - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jameson Green - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sal Marino - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - StageWorks at Studio 237

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

West Hudson Arts & Theater