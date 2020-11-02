Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts Continues SALON SERIES With Valdemar Castillo

Tune in on Sunday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts is continuing the virtual Salon Series on Sunday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. on WhartonArts.tv. Replacing cabaret-style seating on stage alongside the performers in Wharton's black box theater, the intimate concert series can be viewed via livestream free of charge. Audience members are invited to watch from the comfort of home and share on social media the wine, cheese, and dessert pairings of their choice while viewing. For full concert details, visit WhartonArts.org.

The second installment of the Sunday evening series features Valdemar Castillo performing works for trumpet and piano by Pennuquin, Marcello, Gershwin, and Kevin McKee, among others. Born and raised in Jersey City, Castillo is a dedicated and passionate trumpet player with a Bachelor of Music degree in Classical Performance from New Jersey City University, a degree he pursued while completing the requirements for teaching credentials for the state of New Jersey. He continued his studies under trumpet pedagogue Joe Burgstaller, former Canadian Brass member and faculty at Peabody Conservatory and Arizona State University. Castillo received a Master of Music degree from Arizona State University and was recently the runner-up in the Naval Academy Band audition, one of two premiere United States Navy ensembles. Read an interview with Castillo in the Wharton Arts blog.

The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts' mission is to provide the highest quality performing arts education to a wide range of students in a supportive and inclusive environment, where striving for personal excellence inspires and connects those we teach to the communities we serve.

