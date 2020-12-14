Wharton Institute For The Performing Arts Partners With Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Deliver Holiday Cheer

The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts announced today that it will join forces with the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to present a Holiday Cabaret for the Arts on Friday, December 18 at 6:00-8:00 p.m. Featuring pops and holiday favorites from Wharton's musical theater arts department alongside video footage from the Art Center's current exhibitions and educational offerings, this new collaboration between the arts organizations hopes to bring a unique combination of beauty, seasonal cheer, and a message of unity to a shared local community base, even as COVID-19 continues to impact the local and national arts scenes.

Said Melanie Cohn, VACNJ Executive Director, "The Art Center is excited for this festive partnership with Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts. Our two organizations really demonstrate the transformational power of art and we look forward to this opportunity to share the joy of the performing and visual arts with our communities."

"I am thrilled to support music education and the arts, now more than ever. I look forward to performing arts programs continuing to inspire residents of all ages in Berkeley Heights, and the Holiday Cabaret for the Arts is a festive nod to community-engaged art," stated Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney.

The Holiday Cabaret for the Arts is available for free via Zoom or Facebook Live. Audience members are invited to watch from the comfort of home and experience the delights of music and art in this joyful celebration. The event will conclude with a festive holiday sing along and a shop local video featuring small businesses from the township of Berkeley Heights. Rumor has it that Jolly Old Saint Nick may even appear! For more information, visit WhartonArts.org.