Wharton Institute For The Performing Arts Hosts Virtual Winter Celebration

Ring in the winter solstice with the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts and enjoy classical, pops, and holiday favorites with a weekend of virtual events December 18-20. Free online streaming for the Holiday Cabaret for the Arts, Messengers of Hope Virtual Festival, and Salon Series is available at WhartonArts.tv. In the absence of live event experiences, audience members are invited to watch from the comfort of home and enjoy the gift of music from Wharton's talented young artists. For full concert details, see schedule below or visit WhartonArts.org.

Said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, "Despite the global pandemic, young musicians of Wharton Arts never stopped making music. At our Virtual Winter Celebration, you will see and hear performances from over 450 young people, sharing messages of hope through their gifts of music."

"The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts is continuing to make every effort in bringing the music from our students to your homes during these challenging times," said Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director. "We are very appreciative and grateful for all of your support during this month of giving. Please do consider us for a donation by visiting WhartonArtsDonate.org so that we can continue the mission and vision of our educational programs."

All events take place at 7:00 p.m. EST on WhartonArts.tv unless otherwise indicated.

Friday, December 18 @ 6:00 p.m. EST on Facebook Live! Holiday Cabaret for the Arts: The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will join Performing Arts School students for an evening of art and pops favorites followed by a virtual holiday sing along

Saturday, December 19 Messengers of Hope Virtual Festival: Young musicians of the New Jersey Youth Symphony present a virtual compilation of works featuring nearly two dozen ensembles and orchestras

Sunday, December 20 Salon Series: Violinist Mikhail Kuchuk presents works for solo violin by J.S. Bach, Prokofiev, and Ysaÿe

The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts' mission is to provide the highest quality performing arts education to a wide range of students in a supportive and inclusive environment, where striving for personal excellence inspires and connects those we teach to the communities we serve.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You