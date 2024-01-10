West Windsor Arts to Celebrate MLK Day with 'Day of Service' and Gallery Exhibit

It has become a tradition for West Windsor Arts to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting a Day of Service and presenting other programming during the month of January.

For the sixth consecutive year, West Windsor Arts and the African American Parent Support Group have joined together to partner with local agencies to provide much-needed assistance to the people they serve. West Windsor Arts is kicking off this special programming with the opening reception of “Manifesting Beloved Community,” an art exhibition inspired by Dr. King’s vision for a healed world.

This is the third consecutive year that West Windsor Arts is presenting “Manifesting Beloved Community,” a juried art show, in partnership with Art Against Racism. “We invited artists to visualize what it means to create or live in a nation or world designed around social and economic justice beyond the ills of structural racism. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Beloved Community’ represents a global vision where all people share in the wealth of a healed planet,” relays Aylin Green, Executive Director of West Windsor Arts.

On Monday, January 15, recognized nationally as MLK Day, West Windsor Arts, in partnership with the African American Parent Support Group and local agencies, is packing much-needed items to be donated to several local service organizations. While volunteer spots have been secured, the organizations are requesting a number of items to be donated to local nonprofits.

“Every year, this event is so heartwarming; it brings out the best in people,” adds Green. “Through this initiative we can help a lot of people access items they need most, from personal care items to healthy bedtime supplies, handmade hats to uplifting note cards. This day of service has served as an important reminder that we can all live up to the inspirational model set by Dr. King to do great things through our service.”

Anyone may donate items to be distributed. Bring your donated items to West Windsor Arts on the day of the event between the hours of 10 am to 3 pm or in advance January 8-12 from 10 am to 6 pm, or Saturday, January 13, from 10 am to 4 pm. West Windsor Arts is located at 952 Alexander Road in Princeton Junction.

This initiative supports the following nonprofit organizations throughout central New Jersey: Rise Community Services, Children’s Home Society, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, PEI Kids, Womanspace and Millhill Child Development Center.

To see a list of items needed, please visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/mlk-day-of-service-2024/

Both the MLK Day of Service and “Manifesting Beloved Community” are supported by Citizens Bank.