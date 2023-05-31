West Windsor Arts Announces Summer Lineup Of Live Music

This free 3-concert series features local talent, a variety of genres and family activities.

West Windsor Arts is marking the unofficial start of summer by officially announcing its 2023 lineup of free summer concerts. West Windsor Arts is once again presenting a summer music series that offers more than three great concerts.


“We named the series 'Summer Music and More' to let people know you can bring the whole family and have fun listening to great music, making art, and hanging out with friends. It's very relaxed—what summer is all about,” says West Windsor Arts executive director Aylin Green. “But don't let the low-key vibe fool you. We have some really outstanding and diverse talent lined up, including Judy Kang, who was a solo violinist on Lady Gaga's Monster Ball Tour a few years back.”

Save the dates for these three uniquely different concerts at Nassau Park Pavilion (behind Panera Bread) in Princeton. Please note that modern cellist Dan Kassel will be opening for each performance.

Jazz
Darla Rich Quartet
Saturday, June 17, 2023
(Rain date June 18)
4 to 7 pm

Alternative Soul
Jakeya Limitless
Saturday, July 22, 2023
(Rain date July 23)
4 to 7 pm

Rock Pop
The Judy Kang Experience
Saturday, August 19, 2023
(Rain date August 20)
4 to 7 pm

The series will kick off on Saturday, June 17, with Darla Rich Quartet, following a performance by Dan Kassel. The quartet got its name from Rich and Darla Tarpinian, who have been playing jazz since 2000. Their music is inspired by Rich's Armenian heritage, and you can hear the influence of the rhythms and melodies of Eastern Europe. Rich studied classical guitar at the Crane School of Music, and then immersed himself in the study of jazz guitar. Darla began studying the electric bass in the mid-late 90s and later the upright bass. Growing up in northern Kentucky, she was influenced by gospel quartets. She was a vocalist for many years with the Cincinnati May Festival Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, working under the direction of internationally known conductors and touring eastern Europe, Italy, Russia and Estonia.

Next up on Saturday, July 22, is a performance by alternative soul indie artist Jakeya Limitless, who has more than 25 years of experience as an entertainer, songwriter and vocal coach. A Philadelphia native, Jakeya is known for her pristine voice and dynamic stage presence, as well as pushing boundaries. Jakeya has graced audiences from around the world, including the United States; several countries in Europe, including Italy, Spain, Germany and Switzerland; and even parts of the Caribbean. She has worked with performers such as Dorinda Clark-Cole, Patti LaBelle, Idris Elba, Kim Burrell, Aloe Blacc and Jazmine Sullivan. Her first EP project, titled “Disco Ball,” is available on all social streaming sites and networks.

The series closes on Saturday, August 19, with world-renowned violinist Judy Kang, who has toured six continents and was selected by Lady Gaga as solo violinist on the Monster Ball Tour. Judy is now embarking on a new musical creation, called the Judy Kang Experience, with cellist Dan Kassel and drummer Jake Valois, playing cutting-edge rock and pop hits. The band features Dan Kassel, who is a versatile, contemporary cellist who performs extensively throughout the tri-state area and Philadelphia in a variety of ensembles ranging from classical to electronica, jazz and rock, and Jake Valois, a multi-instrumentalist who started playing drums when he was 9.

Music will begin at 4 pm with Dan's opening sets, and the featured performances will begin at 5 pm. All concerts are free and open to the public!  

For more information about the summer music series, visit westwindsorarts.org/events.




