WRATH OF MAN Will Come to NJPAC With Anthony Jeselnik

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present comedian, writer and producer Anthony Jeselnik in Wrath of Man on Saturday, April 3, 2027, at 7:00 p.m.

Known for his razor-sharp wit and meticulously crafted misdirection, Jeselnik has earned critical acclaim and a devoted following for a comedic style all his own. His stand-up takes audiences into unexpected territory, pairing an unflinching perspective with precisely timed twists.

Over the past 25 years, Jeselnik has performed around the world and written, produced and starred in three acclaimed Netflix comedy specials: Thoughts and Prayers, Fire in the Maternity Ward and Bones and All. His other celebrated projects include the comedy special Caligula and the stand-up album Shakespeare.

Jeselnik created and led the cult-favorite series Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik and The Jeselnik Offensive, and gained widespread recognition for his memorable performances on The Roast of Donald Trump and The Roast of Charlie Sheen.

In 2026, he launched Jeselnik Book Club, a monthly series on The Ringer network on Spotify, sharing his passion for literature alongside his irreverent perspective on the world.





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 18 Hrs 29 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming