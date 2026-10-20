WRATH OF MAN Will Come to NJPAC With Anthony Jeselnik
The comedian known for his dark humor and meticulously crafted misdirection performs at the Newark venue.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present comedian, writer and producer Anthony Jeselnik in Wrath of Man on Saturday, April 3, 2027, at 7:00 p.m.
Known for his razor-sharp wit and meticulously crafted misdirection, Jeselnik has earned critical acclaim and a devoted following for a comedic style all his own. His stand-up takes audiences into unexpected territory, pairing an unflinching perspective with precisely timed twists.
Over the past 25 years, Jeselnik has performed around the world and written, produced and starred in three acclaimed Netflix comedy specials: Thoughts and Prayers, Fire in the Maternity Ward and Bones and All. His other celebrated projects include the comedy special Caligula and the stand-up album Shakespeare.
Jeselnik created and led the cult-favorite series Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik and The Jeselnik Offensive, and gained widespread recognition for his memorable performances on The Roast of Donald Trump and The Roast of Charlie Sheen.
In 2026, he launched Jeselnik Book Club, a monthly series on The Ringer network on Spotify, sharing his passion for literature alongside his irreverent perspective on the world.
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