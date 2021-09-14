WHERE'S WALLY Will Be Painted and Installed at Walter Schirra Park

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative invites the public to attend and view the creation and installation of the 'Where's Wally' ground mural and decal installation in the Borough of Oradell, New Jersey's Walter Schirra Park on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The park, which is named after Oradell native and NASA astronaut, Walter Schirra, is located at the intersection of Oradell Avenue and Kinderkamack Road.



While there, visitors may shop for fresh produce and vegetables and other food products in the Oradell Farmers Market. Parking is available in the post office parking lot, located across from the park. In case of inclement weather, the installation will take place the following Sunday on September 26.



The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, is collaborating with the Borough of Oradell to implement and install the interactive design on Walter Schirra Park's sidewalks leading to the gazebo to create an engaging, visually pleasing space. This program is made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Division of Historic & Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.



Volunteers from Oradell are invited to join the fun and help paint the outdoor art installation. Local artist Nina Tsur, who designed the public art, will work with volunteers to paint 'Where's Wally?' on September 19. Volunteers may sign up for either of these painting sessions: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Volunteers should have some painting and/or drawing experience and wear comfortable clothing that may become paint stained. Those interested can sign up to participate in the art fun by filling out these forms located online at https://www.nnjcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Schirra-Park-Art-Installatiion-Volunteer-Waiver.pdf and emailing them to artsbergen@nnjcf.org by September 16th. Inquiries about the installation and the volunteer opportunity may be sent to artsbergen@nnjcf.org.



A priority of any creative placemaking project is capturing the community's vision, input, and preferences for how their public places will look and be used. ArtsBergen and the Borough canvassed Oradell residents on social media asking them to identify the theme they wanted to see in Walter Schirra Park. One of the themes expressed was exploration and space. Artist Nina Tsur's incorporation of this theme will be unveiled at the installation event on September 19.



To learn more about the NNJCF and its ArtsBergen initiative, visit the Foundation's website, www.nnjcf.org, or contact nnjcf@nnjcf.org or 201-568-5608.