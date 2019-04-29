WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE AN AMERICAN? A Community Conversation Announced At Stockton Center

Morven is honored to collaborate with the National Writing Project and Rider University for a screening of the film American Creed in Morven's Stockton Center and a community conversation on what it means to be an American.

Film screening from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a quick "write and share" facilitated by Dr. Heather Casey of Rider University and Morven's Curator of Education & Public Programs Debra Lampert-Rudman.

Small group conversations led by Rider University NWP facilitators on the central theme of "What it means to be an American" will take place during a noon lunch-and-learn session. Beginning at 1:00 p.m., garden walks and themed writing in and around Morven's gardens will take place concluding with a share/wrap up/invitation to continue the conversation followed by Museum tours.

https://morvenmuseum.squarespace.com/what-does-it-mean-to-be-an-american-a-community-conversation

Friday, July 12 from 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Free and open to the public, including lunch; limited to first 50 registrants

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-does-it-mean-to-be-an-american-a-community-conversation-tickets-60480744535





