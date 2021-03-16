WBGO To Launch Fund Drive With Proceeds Benefiting The Jazz Foundation Of America

Public radio station, WBGO will kick-off their annual Winter Fund Drive, to support music and programming, on March 23rd with a performance from Emmet Cohen, live from his living room at 7pm. The theme of our fund drive is "We're In This Together."

We are all a part of the jazz eco-system that keeps the music we love and the musicians that create it strong and vibrant. During this difficult time we have seen clubs and venues close, festivals cancelled and sadly the loss of many jazz greats. That is why WBGO is happy to partner with the Jazz Foundation of America to assist musicians in need, because we're all in this together. When listeners contribute to WBGO during the drive they will have the opportunity to give an additional $5 that will go to the Jazz Foundation of America's Covid 19 Musicians' Emergency Fund.

The fund drive will run through Sunday, March 28. Go to wbgo.org to contribute. Together we can make a difference!

WBGO CEO Steve Williams says, "We're thrilled to be joining with JFA in this novel approach to providing support for the ecosystem of jazz performers and practitioners while simultaneously building awareness and foundation for two of the most important jazz institutions in our area and the entire nation."

JFA Executive Director, Joe Petrucelli says, "WBGO provides a critical function in keeping our community engaged, informed, entertained, and comforted, especially in a time of crisis and uncertainty. The Jazz Foundation and WBGO have always been aligned in the purpose of celebrating the artists we love and preserving the legacy of the music. Clearly, we are in this together. My colleagues and I often joke that when we call local musicians to check in, the first thing they usually say is, "Let me turn down the radio. I'm listening to 'BGO." It is an honor to have WBGO sharing our message this month during their Winter Fund Drive to help provide direct financial assistance for necessities like food, rent, and utilities to musicians and families who continue to struggle due to the pandemic."

For more information about the Jazz Foundation, visit www.jazzfoundation.org.

To donate to provide needed support to jazz and blues musicians, to assist with urgent needs that include groceries, rent and medication, please click: www.jazzfoundation.org/donate.