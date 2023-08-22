Wé Ani Comes to NJPAC in October

The concert is on Sunday, October 1st at 7 PM in Prudential Hall.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Wé Ani Comes to NJPAC in October

New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced that New Jersey’s own Wé Ani, who became this year’s season American Idol finalist, will perform her new single, “Mr. Montgomery” along with belting out other popular songs on Sunday, October 1st at 7 PM in Prudential Hall opening up for R&B songstress, Monica.
 
Don’t miss this opportunity to see Wé Ani who grew up in Paterson, N.J. perform live – this 23-year-old is a budding star with a powerful voice and charisma to burn with her thousand-watt smile.
 
A once-in-a-generation talent, Wé Ani often compared to her influences Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston will bring audiences back to an era of Hollywood movie glamour. Still, her style and presentation could be compared to Billie Eilish, a cool, confident, edgy tomboy.
 
This innovative jazz vocalist, pop singer, and gifted songwriter has brought memorable performances to global audiences: Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., New York, Miami, and Atlanta stateside; internationally to countries including Amsterdam, and most uniquely Rwanda with the Christian humanitarian agency World Vision, whose mission is to provide clean water to every person everywhere they work by 2030. She performed at high-profile events, like The Trumpet Awards in 2018, at legendary venues like The New York Philharmonic, and even played Young Ella in the Celebration of Ella Fitzgerald.
 
Singing since the tender age of 12, Wé Ani’s star-making turn during her show-stopping blind audition on the hit NBC TV show The Voice drew worldwide attention in 2016. Wé Ani is, undeniably, a rising star that will open up for R&B sensation Monica. Monica first rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like "Don't Take It Personal" and "Before You Walk Out of My Life." Since then, she has continued to release chart-topping albums and singles, earning her multiple awards and accolades.
 
Tickets to see Monica and Wé Ani are on sale now! Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




Recommended For You