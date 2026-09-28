Vox: American Voices Opera Lab Unveils 2027 Finalists

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VOX: American Voices Opera Lab - newly reimagined as a landmark collaborative project - has revealed its four 2027 finalists. On Thursday, April 1, 2027, these works-in-progress will be presented at the VOX Showcase at the Perelman Center for the Performing Arts (PAC NYC). Substantial excerpts from their new creations will be performed by soloists, full orchestra, and chorus, offering artists a critical and unique opportunity to see their work come to life on stage.

On Thursday, April 1, 2027, these works-in-progress will be presented at the VOX Showcase at the Perelman Center for the Performing Arts (PAC NYC). Substantial excerpts from their new creations will be performed by soloists, full orchestra, and chorus, offering artists a critical and unique opportunity to see their work come to life on stage.

The relaunched VOX is now a landmark collaboration among seven leading musical organizations in New York City that care passionately about supporting the future of opera. Each collaborating organization brings a particular resource and/or an area of expertise to the project. American Composers Orchestra provides the orchestra; Beth Morrison Projects is the Producer of VOX and Beth Morrison serves as VOX's Director and Creative Producer; MasterVoices provides the chorus, and Ted Sperling, artistic director of that organization, serves as VOX's Music Director; the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program provides the principal singers with additional singers provided by Manhattan School of Music & Mannes School of Music; and, as the presenter, PAC NYC provides the venue and the labor needed to present the production.

On Monday, November 16 at 7:00 pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim offers a public conversation and performance exploring the history, relaunch, and future of VOX. The event features a panel with representatives from the institutions participating in the newly formed VOX consortium; a brief (10-minute) piano-and-vocal excerpt of each of the finalists’ works; and a performance by artists from the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program of material selected for the Spring orchestral showcase.

Tickets & Information about this event

Gillian Rae Perry, Composer | Mo Holmes, Librettist

Desert Bloom

Grieving her mother and struggling with the expectations of family and faith, Mia wanders beyond her West Texas home, drawn by mysterious voices to the shade of a mulberry tree. There she meets Teo, a young woman whose spirit has spent a century beside the grave of her beloved Ángel, a soldier in the Mexican Revolution. As Mia and Teo fall in love, Mia faces a choice: will she cross the boundary between life and death to join her? Inspired by the ghost towns of Big Bend, Desert Bloom explores queer love, grief, and the persistence of hope in an unforgiving landscape.

Gillian Rae Perry — Composer

Gillian Rae Perry grew up on a bird farm in rural Texas, where she wrote her earliest compositions for the birds. That intimate relationship with the world around her informs music concerned with mental health, vulnerability, and connection. A composer, songwriter and poet with training in film and music, she brings a love of theatrical collaboration to works including Desert Bloom and The Weight of Light.

Mo Holmes — Librettist

Mo Holmes is a Black queer Southern playwright, librettist and dramaturg, born in San Antonio and raised between Texas and Alabama. Her work spans writing for the stage and helping other artists develop new plays as a dramaturg and teaching artist. A Yale Drama Prize winner with an MFA from Columbia, she brings her Southern roots to Desert Bloom’s story of queer love in West Texas.

Robeson/Moscow follows singer, actor and activist Paul Robeson as his fight against racism and fascism places him between the competing powers of the United States and the Soviet Union. Framed by a personal crisis in a Moscow hotel in 1961, the opera moves through his life: his early performing career, his transformative 1934 visit to Moscow, and his defiance of anti-Communist persecution in America. At its center is an artist willing to risk his fame and freedom for his convictions, even as the societies around him fail to fulfill their promises of equality.

Additional creative credits: Dramaturgy and direction by Robin Guarino.

Scott Davenport Richards — Composer and Co-Librettist

Scott Davenport Richards creates music at the meeting point of opera, jazz and musical theater. His theatrical roots include originating the role of Sylvester in August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Broadway. His opera Blind Injustice, written with David Cote, premiered at Cincinnati Opera in 2019. A returning VOX artist, he previously brought A Star Across the Ocean and Charlie Crosses the Nation to the program.

David Cote — Co-Librettist

David Cote is an opera librettist, playwright and critic whose life in theater has included acting in experimental productions and serving as Time Out New York’s chief drama critic. His operas include Blind Injustice, written with Scott Davenport Richards, and Lucidity. His experience onstage, on the page and in the audience gives him several perspectives on how a story becomes theater.

Huang Ruo, Composer | James Schamus, Librettist

The Wedding Banquet

Inspired by Ang Lee’s 1993 film and Andrew Ahn’s 2025 reimagining, The Wedding Banquet follows a chosen family navigating love, cultural identity and competing expectations. Mei and her partner Izzy cannot afford another round of IVF. Their friend Min, a wealthy Taiwanese art student whose visa is expiring, proposes a solution: a marriage of convenience with Mei in exchange for funding Izzy’s treatment. But when Min’s mother arrives unexpectedly and insists on an elaborate wedding, their private arrangement becomes a public comedy of errors—and a test of what it means to accept and forgive the people we call family.

Huang Ruo — Composer

Huang Ruo grew up in Hainan, China, studying piano and composition with his father before training in Shanghai and the United States. His musical language brings Chinese traditions into conversation with experimental sound, rock and jazz through an approach he calls “Dimensionalism.” Across opera, concert music and multimedia work, he treats these influences as parts of a single, fluid artistic vocabulary.

James Schamus — Librettist

James Schamus is a screenwriter, producer, director and film scholar whose long collaboration with Ang Lee includes The Ice Storm and Brokeback Mountain. He co-wrote and produced both Lee’s original The Wedding Banquet and Andrew Ahn’s 2025 reimagining, bringing a direct connection to the story’s evolution. A former head of Focus Features, he also teaches film history and theory at Columbia University.

Joshua Schmidt, Composer | Dick Scanlan, Librettist

Fallingwater

In 1930s Pittsburgh, department-store owner EJ Kaufmann faces antisemitic exclusion despite his commercial success. His wife, Liliane, is a stronger business partner than marital companion, while their son, Junior, searches for a calling at Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture school, Taliesin. When EJ commissions Wright to design a country house, the family’s ambitions and private conflicts converge. Junior’s love for a fellow student and EJ’s affair with a salesgirl expose the unequal stakes of intimacy and power. Fallingwater explores the longing to leave a legacy—and the painful, enduring bonds between parents and children—behind one of America’s most celebrated homes.

Commissioned by the Met/LCT New Works Program. Additional creative credits: Direction by Michael Mayer; dramaturgy by Paul Cremo; associate dramaturgy by Karl Ronneburg.

Joshua Schmidt — Composer

Joshua Schmidt is a composer and sound designer whose work connects musical storytelling with the expressive possibilities of theatrical sound. His award-winning Adding Machine and his adaptation of Shaw’s Candida, A Minister’s Wife, reflect an interest in finding a distinct musical language for each dramatic world. His practice extends from Broadway and regional theater to film, including Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End.

Dick Scanlan — Librettist

Dick Scanlan is a writer, lyricist and director whose career reaches from Broadway musicals to fiction and community arts. He co-wrote the book and wrote the lyrics for Thoroughly Modern Millie, and collaborated with Sherie Rene Scott on Everyday Rapture. His commitment to creative expression also led him to co-found artsINSIDEOUT, which works with mothers and children at Nkosi’s Haven in Johannesburg.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 11 Hrs 49 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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