Audible Theater Opens Applications for Emerging Playwrights Fund
Submissions will be accepted from September 23, 2026, through November 18, 2026 (11:59 PM EST).
Audible Theater has opened applications for its Emerging Playwrights Fund, offering up to five commissions of $25,000 each to early-career theatrical writers crafting original audio plays.
Writers may submit applications from September 23 through November 18, 2026 (11:59PM EST) here. Since 2017, the Emerging Playwrights Fund has commissioned 50 playwrights as part of its dedication to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The initiative enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevate listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling. The Emerging Playwrights Fund is one of over 25 programs Audible runs and supports around the world designed to equip emerging creators with the skills and resources to bring their work to life - providing over 3,500 hours of workshops and training to over 650 emerging creators in 2025 alone.
Emerging Playwrights Fund commissions have included Madhuri Shekar's Evil Eye, Lauren Gunderson's The Half-Life of Marie Curie, Yilong Liu's Good Enemy, and more, reaching millions of Audible listeners worldwide.
What the Fund Provides
Selected playwrights will receive a $25,000 commission to write and develop an original audio play. In addition to the fee, Audible may provide creative and logistical resources including but not limited to development and production support, casting expertise and talent budget, and access to Audible's state-of-the-art studio and production equipment.
For this cycle, Audible is particularly interested in original audio dramas in the following genres: Action & Adventure (including Mystery, Thrillers, Horror, and Sci-Fi & Fantasy) and Core Fiction (encompassing Contemporary Fiction, Romance, and Literary Companion Pieces).
Who Should Apply
Audible seeks early-career theatrical writers who craft immersive fictional experiences that engage, entertain, and inspire. The Fund values diverse perspectives, innovative approaches to form, and stories that harness the unique intimacy and immediacy of audio storytelling. Whether exploring internal worlds through sound, creating vivid landscapes through language, or experimenting with narrative structure, Audible encourages work that pushes boundaries and demands to be heard.
Eligibility & Submission Requirements
Applicants must be over 18 and residents of the US or UK. To apply, submit the following at this link:
- Completed playwright application
- One full-length script for an original play (English language only) as a PDF or Word doc
- Professional biography (up to 300 words)
- Pitch or summary for an original audio play (Action & Adventure OR Core Fiction preferred)
Submissions will be accepted from September 23, 2026, through November 18, 2026 (11:59 PM EST). Applicants will be notified regarding the status of their submissions via email within approximately three months of submission. Full terms and conditions, including eligibility criteria and submission guidelines, are available here.
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