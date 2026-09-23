Audible Theater Opens Applications for Emerging Playwrights Fund

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Audible Theater has opened applications for its Emerging Playwrights Fund, offering up to five commissions of $25,000 each to early-career theatrical writers crafting original audio plays.

Writers may submit applications from September 23 through November 18, 2026 (11:59PM EST) here. Since 2017, the Emerging Playwrights Fund has commissioned 50 playwrights as part of its dedication to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The initiative enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevate listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling. The Emerging Playwrights Fund is one of over 25 programs Audible runs and supports around the world designed to equip emerging creators with the skills and resources to bring their work to life - providing over 3,500 hours of workshops and training to over 650 emerging creators in 2025 alone.

Emerging Playwrights Fund commissions have included Madhuri Shekar's Evil Eye, Lauren Gunderson's The Half-Life of Marie Curie, Yilong Liu's Good Enemy, and more, reaching millions of Audible listeners worldwide.

What the Fund Provides

Selected playwrights will receive a $25,000 commission to write and develop an original audio play. In addition to the fee, Audible may provide creative and logistical resources including but not limited to development and production support, casting expertise and talent budget, and access to Audible's state-of-the-art studio and production equipment.

For this cycle, Audible is particularly interested in original audio dramas in the following genres: Action & Adventure (including Mystery, Thrillers, Horror, and Sci-Fi & Fantasy) and Core Fiction (encompassing Contemporary Fiction, Romance, and Literary Companion Pieces).

Who Should Apply

Audible seeks early-career theatrical writers who craft immersive fictional experiences that engage, entertain, and inspire. The Fund values diverse perspectives, innovative approaches to form, and stories that harness the unique intimacy and immediacy of audio storytelling. Whether exploring internal worlds through sound, creating vivid landscapes through language, or experimenting with narrative structure, Audible encourages work that pushes boundaries and demands to be heard.

Eligibility & Submission Requirements

Applicants must be over 18 and residents of the US or UK. To apply, submit the following at this link:

Completed playwright application

One full-length script for an original play (English language only) as a PDF or Word doc

Professional biography (up to 300 words)

Pitch or summary for an original audio play (Action & Adventure OR Core Fiction preferred)

Submissions will be accepted from September 23, 2026, through November 18, 2026 (11:59 PM EST). Applicants will be notified regarding the status of their submissions via email within approximately three months of submission. Full terms and conditions, including eligibility criteria and submission guidelines, are available here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 13 Hrs 11 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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