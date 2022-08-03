Vivid Stage Announces 2022-2023 Improv Classes

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The classes, taught by a rotating team of instructors including Laura Ekstrand, Dave Maulbeck and Emaline Williams, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 starting September 14. Each of these instructors is a part of the house improv team at Vivid, The Flip Side.

Improv for Teens and Adults provides students an introduction to improv comedy or a further exploration of what they've previously learned. Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

There are three more sessions available throughout the season, including a Late Fall Session from November 9 - December 14, a Winter session from January 11 - March 1, and a Spring Session from March 15 - May 3.

Registration and class information can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189247®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vividstage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/2022-2023-improv-classes. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Classes will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.