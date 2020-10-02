Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to Open Fall Member Exhibitions 

Both shows will be on view through November 29.

On Saturday, October 3, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will open two new members' exhibitions in the second-floor community galleries: Lisa Dworkin's Suburban Vernacular and What is Revolutionary? A Project by the Students in the Academy for Design at the Morris County School of Technology. Both shows will be on view through November 29.

Dworkin's Suburban Vernacular, on view in the Marité & Joe Robinson Strolling Gallery II, is a collection of oil paintings featuring the town of Summit. These works evoke the artist's relationship with the town and, as she states, "the series is a collection of Summit cityscapes and scenes that are evocative of narrative and graced by hilltop light. What are the personal moments and memories that live in or are enhanced by the suburban architecture? As a recent resident of Summit, I see the open doors, illuminated lights, smokestacks billowing, and cars idling as intimate glimpses of a community churning, breathing, and connecting." This is the artist's first solo exhibition.

The exhibition What is Revolutionary? A Project by the Design Students in the Academy for Design at the Morris County School of Technology will be presented in Ann's Place Gallery. In preparation for this show, students in the Academy for Design at the Morris County School of Technology in Denville, NJ, worked with their teachers Kerrie Bellisario and Ruben Rosado, to learn more about the process and ideas that professional artists use to create their work. During the virtual school year last spring, the class watched the Art Center's Cabin Fever Artist Talk by Elisabeth Smolarz, whose work is currently on exhibit at the Art Center. After watching the presentation, students were inspired by Smolarz's question, "what does it mean to be revolutionary?" They explored this concept in many ways-inviting students to think about what they personally care about, what they care about in their community, and what their national and global hopes are. Elisabeth's artwork inspired students to design work around the social issues they care about and, in some cases, curate self-portraits by reflecting how they see themselves in the world through carefully chosen objects.

The mission of the Morris County Vocational School District is to provide vocational and enrichment programs that inspire and prepare students to succeed in today's world and to pursue tomorrow's opportunities. The district offers technical academies and adult education programs.

Visit artcenternj.org for more information on these exhibitions and to reserve a timeslot.

