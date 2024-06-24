Video: Check Out Footage of PIPPIN at Vanguard Theater

The production runs through June 30.
With seven shows left, Vanguard Theater today released an extended sizzle reel of its production of PIPPIN! Closing June 30, this "dark and daring" production features 12 time Broadway veteran Dwayne Clark as King Charlemagne, Ain't Too Proud's Lawrence Dandridge as the Leading Player, Lisa Cortney, Janice Lynn, Quincy Hampton as Pippin, and more!
watch!
Tickets at bit.ly/VTCPippin or email boxoffice@dreamvtc.org.
Find out more about Vanguard Theater at http://www.VanguardTheaterCompany.org
Videos