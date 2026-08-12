 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

IMAGINE — A John Lennon Birthday Celebration to Play Axelrod PAC

Andy Burton, Muddy Shews, Dave Moore, Mike McKernan and Neal Pawley join Marc Ribler for the tribute concert.

By:
IMAGINE — A John Lennon Birthday Celebration to Play Axelrod PAC

Marc Ribler and Friends are bringing Imagine — a John Lennon Birthday Celebration — to Axelrod PAC. Marc Ribler, best known for his work alongside Stevie Van Zandt, Bruce Springsteen, and Darlene Love, leads an ensemble of musicians through the music of John Lennon — spanning The Beatles, his solo years, and beyond.

Joining him are Andy Burton on keyboards (John Mayer, Cyndi Lauper), Muddy Shews on bass (Gary US Bonds, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes), Dave Moore on drums (Rick Danko, Bernie Worrell), Mike McKernan on guitar, and Neal Pawley on horns and guitar (Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes).

Together, these six world-class musicians bring the full breadth of Lennon's legacy to life in a celebration worthy of the man himself. The performance will take place on October 3.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Axelrod Performing Arts Center
Recent Articles
GREASE to be Presented at Center Drama Community Theater
GREASE to be Presented at Center Drama Community Theater
7/14/2026
Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria in New Jersey Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/15-4/15)
Adelphi Orchestra: American Voices at 250 in New Jersey Adelphi Orchestra: American Voices at 250
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (10/10-10/10)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert in New Jersey Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (2/28-2/28)
We Declare: Words That Shaped A Nation in New Jersey We Declare: Words That Shaped A Nation
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/14-9/14)
Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák in New Jersey Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/18-2/18)
Merrily We Roll Along in New Jersey Merrily We Roll Along
St. Luke's Episcopal Church (8/20-8/23)
Mean Girls, The Musical in New Jersey Mean Girls, The Musical
The Actors Studio of New Jersey (9/11-9/20)
The Stylistics: An Unforgettable Night of Soul in New Jersey The Stylistics: An Unforgettable Night of Soul
Wilkins Theatre (10/04-10/04)
Forever Plaid in New Jersey Forever Plaid
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (9/25-9/26)
Season Finale: Ravel's Boléro with Xian Zhang in New Jersey Season Finale: Ravel's Boléro with Xian Zhang
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/10-6/10)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets