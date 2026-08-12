IMAGINE — A John Lennon Birthday Celebration to Play Axelrod PAC

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Marc Ribler and Friends are bringing Imagine — a John Lennon Birthday Celebration — to Axelrod PAC. Marc Ribler, best known for his work alongside Stevie Van Zandt, Bruce Springsteen, and Darlene Love, leads an ensemble of musicians through the music of John Lennon — spanning The Beatles, his solo years, and beyond.

Joining him are Andy Burton on keyboards (John Mayer, Cyndi Lauper), Muddy Shews on bass (Gary US Bonds, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes), Dave Moore on drums (Rick Danko, Bernie Worrell), Mike McKernan on guitar, and Neal Pawley on horns and guitar (Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes).

Together, these six world-class musicians bring the full breadth of Lennon's legacy to life in a celebration worthy of the man himself. The performance will take place on October 3.

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