Video: Behind the Scenes of WINTER WONDERLAND at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

Winter Wonderland comes to Axelrod Performing Arts Center next month. Performances will run December 14 and 15, 2024. Check out videos from behind the scenes and inside rehearsal here!

Take a magical walk through a winter wonderland of holiday classics including selections from your favorite animated TV specials, staged by Jessica Totaro.

This new musical show featuring professional and Axelrod Academy dancers also presents excerpts from The Nutcracker, as reimagined by the great Duke Ellington, newly choreographed by Michelle Thompson, and an enchanting suite based on Raymond Briggs’ 1982 illustrated children’s book The Snowman, with a celebrated score by Howard Blake, choreographed by Olivia Miranda. Children of all ages—and their parents too—will love walking, singing, and dancing through this entrancing winter wonderland.

