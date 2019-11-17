Very Gerry's Greatest Hits: Holi-GAY Edition Comes To Anthony's

After several SOLD OUT engagements at Anthony's, Very Gerry returns!

The annual evening stars NYC Character Actor and Entertainer, Gerry Mastrolia and features Christmas favorites, Stories, Audience Participation, Comedy, Celebrity Impersonations and much more. Re-joining us at the piano is the WONDERFUL Deborah Martin!

The date is set for Saturday, December 7th 2019. Two seatings only: 5pm and 8pm and doors open 15 minutes prior to each seating time. Call and reserve NOW at 973-415-8885. Credit card deposit in advance is required. Full menu and reservation policy to be emailed.

Hurry as seating is extremely limited and will sell out. Anthony's is located on 71 Washington Street in Bloomfield, New Jersey. It's going to be a spectacular evening filled with delicious food and fabulous entertainment... We do hope you'll join us!

Follow Very Gerry on Facebook and Instagram, @verygerrynyc

Want to book Gerry at YOUR Holiday shindig or event? Email gmastrolia.actor@gmail.com





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You