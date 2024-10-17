Vanguard Theater Presents the World Premiere of CORDIALLY, INDISPOSED This Halloween Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Hallow-weekend, Vanguard Theater brings a chilling horror-comedy-Cordially, Indisposed-running from Thursday, October 31st to Saturday, November 2nd.

This eerie and hilarious production, written by Doriane Swain, was a hit during Vanguard Theater's 2023 ILLUMINATING NEW VOICES New Works Festival, which was made possible through the generous support of Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand Community Grant Program. We're thrilled to feature Cordially, Indisposed as part of our 2024/2025 season!

Cordially, Indisposed tells the darkly comedic story of a mad scientist determined to create the perfect partner using AI-and a touch of madness. The Maker is on the brink of success, but the catch? Her "perfect specimens" are her exes, and for the process to work, they have to die to surrender pieces of their souls. As The Maker harvests these vital traits, she is forced to relive the trauma of the relationships that left her resolutely "indisposed."

Starring Doriane Swain as The Maker, Tiffany Terrell as her AI creation Eureka, and Nick Young as The Exes, this twisted tale is directed by Jared Haas, with production coordination by Jeff Parsons.

"At Vanguard we are always looking for new, daring, and innovative ways to tell stories," says Janeece Freeman Clark, Founding Artistic Director of Vanguard Theater. "Cordially, Indisposed is a perfect example of our commitment to pushing boundaries while celebrating original voices. Doriane Swain's dark comedic take on love, loss, and the lengths we go to for connection captivated our audiences in our new works festival, and we are thrilled to share this bold work again with even more theatergoers."

The fun kicks off on Halloween night with a costume party and specialty cocktails, followed by Tarot Readings & Tequila on November 1st, and more surprises throughout the weekend at Vanguard Theater's full-service bar.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, October 31 at 8:00 pm; Friday, November 1 at 8:00 pm; and Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are available at bit.ly/Cordiallytix. Vanguard Theater is located at 180 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ, second floor (stairs required).

