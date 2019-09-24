Vanguard Theater Company To Honor The Actors Fund Home At November 9 Gala

On November 9, Montclair will host Covenant House NJ, Doreen Oliver, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, and The Actors Fund, as they are honored at Vanguard Theater Company's Annual Gala at The Montclair Art Museum in Montclair on Saturday, November 9, 2018, at 7PM. Honorees and guests will celebrate creativity and community and Vanguard's mission of D.R.E.A.M. - Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Awareness and Mentorship.

Recently awarded a program grant by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and a renewed general operations commitment from TeeRico by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanguard has much to celebrate.

"In the past year, our collaborations with Covenant House NJ and The Actors Fund Home sharpened Vanguard's mission to give young actors the tools to make a difference through art. The writings, story telling and teachings of Doreen Oliver and Khalil Gibran Muhammad, shine a light on the intersectionality of race, democracy, and inequality, and inspire artists to use their voices and their art to evoke change in this world. We look forward to raising the funds needed to extend quality mentorship and education opportunities to all students interested in the performing arts, while thanking our collaborators and sponsors for work and support of artistic excellence," says Janeece Freeman Clark, Artistic Director and Co-Founder.

The Gala will be an exciting evening; In addition to enjoying plentiful appetizers, drinks, and dinner, Gala attendees will be invited to Fund the Dream, as Vanguard prepares to move into a permanent home in downtown Montclair.

Montclair Artistic and Civic Leaders are excited to welcome Vanguard:

"As the arts continue to grow and thrive in our community, organizations like Vanguard provide audiences the opportunity to explore new ideas, diverse perspectives, and unique voices in the theater, and we look forward to many new, exciting opportunities to collaborate with them as our organizations continue to grow." Tom Hall, Executive Director of Montclair Film

"I am thrilled that Montclair is further adding to our rich arts scene with the addition of the Vanguard Theater Company. While they have been providing wonderful experiences for the community through their focus on Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Awareness and Mentorship (D.R.E.A.M.), to now have them officially call Montclair home is a perfect fit." Sean M. Spiller, Third Ward Councilman, Township of Montclair

"Thank you for making Montclair the Vanguard home! NOW more than ever the theater and awareness that your company will bring to our township are necessary to what we are trying to build in town." Renee Baskerville, Fourth Ward Councilwoman, Township of Montclair

Attendees will also have opportunities to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items, including House Seats for Hamilton, Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud, and Tina, on Broadway followed by backstage tours by cast members, a variety of items autographed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus an exclusive in home dining and wine tasting experience for 8 catered by Mish Mish and Amanti Vino of Montclair, with Vanguard performers as sous-chefs and staff! Broadway performers who were mentors in Vanguard's signature Broadway Buddy Mentorship Program, will be surprise guests, and Frank Kitchen of Star Benefit Auctions will lead the festivities, which will also include performances from Vanguard shows.

"There has never been a more important time to bring communities together. On stage and off, our participants feel free to be themselves, unapologetically, and they truly appreciate and celebrate each other's gifts and differences," continues Freeman Clark.

"Above all, we know how to put on a good show," adds Jessica Sporn, Managing Director.. "For this special event- we're pulling out all the stops. It will be a night to remember."

For more info on joining Vanguard Theater Company, visit vanguardtheatercompany.org

Single ticket price is $175.00. Sponsorship opportunities include $1500 Actor, $5,000 Director or $10,000 Producer levels with 8 tickets each plus added incentives. Go to https://vanguardtheatercompany.ejoinme.org/vtc to purchase tickets or or email vanguardtheatercompany.sporn@gmail.com

ABOUT VANGUARD THEATER COMPANY

Vanguard Theater Company (VTC), founded in 2015, addresses the lack of diversity in traditional theater casting and training. VTC produces original and reimagined theater driven by D.R.E.A.M: Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Awareness and Mentorship. VTC's MainStage productions, educational programs, collaborations with e.g., Montclair Film, NJ Pride, and Everytown for Gun Safety, engage varied communities in the performing arts and social issues. Vanguard Theater Company's year-round programming is made possible through generous support from TeeRico by Lin-Manuel Miranda; the New Jersey State Council on the Arts; The New York Community Trust; Seton Hall University; Investors Bank, NJ Council of the Arts, and many individual donors. For more information about Vanguard Theater Company, visit www.VanguardTheaterCompany.org





