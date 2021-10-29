VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse has returned to live theatre with Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE a new romantic comedy directed by David Saint.

Set during World War II this charming LOVE STORY chronicles a long distance romance between a young soldier and his sweetheart, a young actress on Broadway.

Playing the titular Jack Ludwig is Bill Army, who appeared on Broadway in the original company of The Band's Visit (Tony Award for Best Musical, Grammy Award). Other productions include Act One at Lincoln Center, Relatively Speaking on Broadway opposite Marlo Thomas. All's Well That Ends Well and Measure for Measure at the Delacorte and The Changeling at Red Bull Theater. His film and television credits include Deadbeat (Hulu) and COHAB (YouTube).

Amelia Pedlow plays Louise Rabiner. Her Off Broadway and regional work includes the World Premiere of Dear Jack, Dear Louise at Arena Stage, Intelligence (NYTW Next Door Series), The Metromaniacs, and Tis Pity She's a Whore at Red Bull Theater. Other credits include Playing with Fire at The Guthrie, Red Velvet at The Old Globe, Ether Dome at La Jolla Playhouse, Hartford Stage and The Huntington. Her television appearances include The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, Shades of Blue and The Black List.

The production is playing now through November 21, 2021.

Learn more at https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/shows/show/ken-ludwigs-dear-jack-dear-louise/.