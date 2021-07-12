Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Two River Theater Premieres "Close to Me" from REAL PEOPLE THINGS

The musical will premiere July 15 - 18 as part of Two River's Plaza Players Series.

Jul. 12, 2021  

Two River Theater has released the demo song of "Close to Me" from REAL PEOPLE THINGS by Janey Miles Feingold and Bela Konstancja Kawalec. The musical will premiere July 15 - 18 as part of Two River's Plaza Players Series.

A pop/folk musical about finding a real connection over the internet! We follow Rosie Peters and Theo Goldberg after they match on a dating app and fall in love over text messages, phone calls and FaceTimes during the April 2020 lockdown in New York City.

Learn more at https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/real-people-things/.

Check out the song below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


