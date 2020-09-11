Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: South Camden Theatre Company Presents Virtual Variety Slam - Black Lives Matter

Sep. 11, 2020  

South Camden Theatre Company presented its first ever Virtual Variety Slam - Black Lives Matter on September 4.

This is a free event that you can watch now, featuring 22 minutes of some of the most powerful, thoughtful, and amazing work you've seen in some time.

As you watch this video be prepared to see artists speaking in their own voice about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Check it out below!


