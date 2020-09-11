VIDEO: South Camden Theatre Company Presents Virtual Variety Slam - Black Lives Matter

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As you watch this video be prepared to see artists speaking in their own voice about the Black Lives Matter movement.

South Camden Theatre Company presented its first ever Virtual Variety Slam - Black Lives Matter on September 4.

This is a free event that you can watch now, featuring 22 minutes of some of the most powerful, thoughtful, and amazing work you've seen in some time.

Check it out below!

