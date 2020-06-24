VIDEO: Paper Mill Playhouse Presents A CINDERELLA Reunion on BABBLING BY THE BROOK

Article Pixel Jun. 24, 2020  

Paper Mill Playhouse has added the new weekly special live streaming event Babbling by the Brook, hosted by Mark S. Hoebee, to the line-up of weekly online events. Every Wednesday evening beginning May 20, 2020 at 7:00PM (EDT). Tune in on the Paper Mill Playhouse Facebook page (facebook.com/PaperMillPlayhouse.

Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

Join Mark S. Hoebee as he reunites with the stars of our 2019 production of RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, Ashley Blanchet and Billy Harrigan Tighe.

VIDEO: Paper Mill Playhouse Presents A CINDERELLA Reunion on BABBLING BY THE BROOK
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
  • Watch Lea Salonga & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • Hong Kong's Filmart is Going Virtual This Year
  • Hong Kong Dance Company Will Premiere THE LAST DANCE From Renowned Choreographer Mui Cheuk Yin