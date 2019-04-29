VACNJ Presents Simon Dinnerstein Artist Talk

On Sunday, May 19, from 3-5 PM, Simon Dinnerstein will visit the Art Center for a conversation with art critic and poet John Yau.

Dinnerstein is an American figurative artist, best known for his masterwork, The Fulbright Triptych, which is currently on view in the Art Center's Mitzi and Warren Eisenberg Gallery. In addition to 33 one-man exhibitions, Dinnerstein has been the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship to Germany and a Rome Prize for study in Italy at the American Academy in Rome.

John Yau is a poet and art critic, whose books of criticism include In the Realm of Appearances: The Art of Andy Warhol (Ecco, 1993), A Thing Among Things: The Art of Jasper Johns (D.A.P., 1997), and The Passionate Spectator: Essays on Art and Poetry (University of Michigan Press, 2006). He was a distinguished visiting critic at the Pratt Institute Graduate School of Art, Maryland Institute College of Art, and School of Visual Arts in the late 1980s. He is a professor of critical studies in the visual arts department at the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University and resides in New York City.

This artist talk is free and open to the public. Tickets can be reserved through the Art Center's website, artcenternj.org. Dinnerstein's current exhibition, Revisiting the Fulbright Triptych, will be on display at the Art Center through June 16.

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Adult and children's group tours are available throughout the year. Gallery hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You