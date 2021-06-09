VACANJ Summit Elks Makes Donation To The Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey

The Elks Lodge of Summit recently donated $2,000 to the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to support the work VACNJ is doing with ECLC (Education, Careers & Lifelong Community) of New Jersey. The gift will help fund the Art Center's work with ECLC's PRIDE program that assists adults with developmental disabilities make choices for the next steps in their lives. These programs focus on activities that help in one of four areas: social appropriateness, independent living, work enhancement skills, and community participation. VACNJ works with two of the ECLC PRIDE groups each week. Led by art therapist Megan Tuttle, these groups create art to promote social and emotional well-being.

"We are delighted to support the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey and their educational program for adults with special needs. These dedicated programs are a top priority of the Summit Elks Lodge,"

said Ted Scallon, Chair Special Children's Committee, Summit Elks Lodge.

For more than 150 years, the Elks have worked towards their mission of inculcating the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity. They have done so by supporting numerous charitable causes, providing scholarships to students in need, offering a local meeting place for the community, and serving as a place for like-minded individuals to meet and socialize in a relaxed setting. Visit summitelks1246.org for more information.