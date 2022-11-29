Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Union High School Performing Arts Company to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ON STAGE! in December

Students will perform all the classic songs and scenes in which they tackle the topics of first love, friends, family, and balancing the responsibilities of life.

Nov. 29, 2022  
This December, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company will be presenting Disney's "High School Musical."

Licensed by Music Theatre International, this Disney musical brings the hit movie to life on the Union High School stage. Students will perform all the classic songs and scenes in which they tackle the relatable topics of first love, friends, family, and balancing the responsibilities of life.

"I am excited to be back on my old stage, working with some of my old students. These talented students inspire me every day!" - Director, Bridget Sloan. "We are excited for the energy this show is bringing to our production season!" -Musical Director/Producer, Melissa Hannon.

High School Musical is fun for audiences of all ages. Performances are December 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m., and December 11 at 2:00 p.m., at Union High School, 2350 North 3rd St. Union, NJ. All are encouraged to come out and support these dedicated and talented students!

For tickets and more information, visit uhspac.org. Seating is reserved.

Instagram and Facebook: @uhs.uhspac

#HighSchoolMusicalUHS




