Union High School Performing Arts Company to Present ALL TOGETHER NOW!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre

This November, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company will be presenting MTI's "All Together Now! A global event celebrating local theatre."

Licensed by Music Theatre International, this exclusive musical revue was created as an opportunity for schools and theaters around the world to perform songs from some of the most iconic musicals, and to begin to recover from the strain performing arts programs have experienced due to the pandemic.

"It's been two years since we've been able to produce a show in the Union High School theatre. It's like we're finally returning home. We are fortunate to be a part of this global community event with such an incredible group of students and supportive administration. We can't wait to share this special performance with our community!" - Director, Melissa Abbate. "I'm so proud and excited for everyone!" - Choreographer, Ashley Carr.

A fantastic selection of songs are featured in this brand new musical revue from shows including Rent, Les Miserables, Into the Woods, Hairspray, Waitress, Disney's Newsies, and many more!

Performances are November 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., and November 14 at 2:00 p.m., at Union High School, 2350 North 3rd St. Union, NJ. To accommodate social distancing, we are operating at reduced capacity. Tickets are extremely limited. Masks are required.

For tickets and more information, visit uhspac.org. Seating is reserved.