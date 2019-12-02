Uncle Floyd Comes To Black Box PAC

Join us for a night with the NJ Legend, Uncle Floyd, star of The Uncle Floyd Show and "Good Morning Vietnam." The special comedy show, brought to you by Black Box PAC and J. Irwin Productions, is on Thursday, December 19 at 8pm. This marks the first in a series of comedy nights at the new Black Box Performing Arts Center in Englewood, and the second show produced with J. Irwin Productions. This past June, they brought Gilbert Gottfried to Teaneck (a show that is now nominated for a BroadwayWorld NJ Regional Award!)

Uncle Floyd, a prolific Show Business Veteran, has been performing his brand of comedy and music in sold-out night clubs, casinos, festivals and fraternal organizations for the past 53 years. He has helped raise over $2 million for charities in that time and has opened for hundreds of musical acts from Chubby Checker to The Ramones. His popular parody song, "Deep in the Heart of Jersey" was recently voted #3 amongst favorite songs about The Garden State. In addition to Television and Movie Success, Floyd also broadcasts a radio show, Uncle Floyd's Garage Sale Music, every Sunday from 9:00 - 12:00 on local 89.1 FM, WFDU.

There will be a Q&A session with Uncle Floyd post-show conducted by popular radio DJ Paul Felice. Show starts at 8pm and doors open at 7:30.

The show also features Tom Mongelli. A fast-rising east coast comedy favorite, Tom Mongelli leaves audiences spent from his unique brand of "Stupid Humor," guaranteed to keep them laughing, even after the show has ended! This award-winning comic delivers just the right mix of feel-good comedy and snarky remarks to provide his fans with a refreshing, family-friendly escape from the mundane.

Welcome the Holidays with Uncle Floyd is presented by J. Irwin Productions, based in Bergen County. Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at http://www.blackboxpac.com/floyd. Tickets can also be purchased at the venue, depending on availability. Due to limited seating, it is recommended that patrons buy tickets ahead of time! The show is for adults only and is BYOB. Show is at the Black Box Performing Arts Center: 49 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You