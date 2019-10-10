UCPAC to Host Screening of HOCUS POCUS

Union County Performing Arts Center's Classic Film Series continues with Disney's cult classic Hocus Pocus (1993) on 35mm film.

Tickets include free popcorn and entry to a pre-show (beginning at 7:30pm) in which organist Paul Citti will play the historic "Biggest Little Wurlitzer" organ!



A curious youngster moves to Salem, Massachusetts where he struggles to fit in before inadvertantetly resurrecting a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, as the Sanderson Sisters, will make you laugh, sing along, and give you the creeps.

The Union County Performing Arts Center is located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway, NJ.



General admission tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





