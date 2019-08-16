UCPAC Heads INTO THE WOODS Starting 9/6
Union County Performing Arts Center presents Into the Woods from Friday, September 6th to Saturday, September 21st at the Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ.
ICON 2018 winner, Jared Milian, has chosen Into the Woods as his dream show. The wildly popular musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lepine intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. Jared will be playing the role of the Witch.
Performances:
- Friday, September 6, 2019 - 8:00PM
- Saturday, September 7, 2019 - 8:00PM
- Sunday, September 8, 2019 - 2:00PM
- Friday, September 13, 2019 - 8:00PM
- Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 8:00PM
- Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 2:00PM
- Friday, September 20, 2019 - 8:00PM
- Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 8:00PM
The Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Street in Rahway, NJ.
General admission tickets, starting at $25.00, can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.