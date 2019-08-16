UCPAC Heads INTO THE WOODS Starting 9/6

Aug. 16, 2019  
UCPAC Heads INTO THE WOODS Starting 9/6

Union County Performing Arts Center presents Into the Woods from Friday, September 6th to Saturday, September 21st at the Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ.

ICON 2018 winner, Jared Milian, has chosen Into the Woods as his dream show. The wildly popular musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lepine intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. Jared will be playing the role of the Witch.

Performances:

  • Friday, September 6, 2019 - 8:00PM
  • Saturday, September 7, 2019 - 8:00PM
  • Sunday, September 8, 2019 - 2:00PM
  • Friday, September 13, 2019 - 8:00PM
  • Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 8:00PM
  • Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 2:00PM
  • Friday, September 20, 2019 - 8:00PM
  • Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 8:00PM

The Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Street in Rahway, NJ.


General admission tickets, starting at $25.00, can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.



Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • Door County Astronomical Society Hosts Pre-Show Seminar at SILENT SKY
  • SILENT SKY Begins This Month At Peninsula Players Theatre
  • Northern Sky Announces Grand Opening Of The Creative Center And Barbara & Spencer Gould Theater