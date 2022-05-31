Two River's Summer Intensives Program to Return This July

After a two-year hiatus, Two River Theater's Summer Intensives are back! Students ages 13-18 can stretch their artistic muscles this summer and create a show in just one week. The Onstage Track is perfect for actors, dancers, and singers and the Backstage Track is where technicians and designers can dig deep into the show-building process. Every week has a theme for the performance, and a specific area of focus for the Backstage Track.

"Two River's Summer Intensives program is for young theater-makers, students who are interested in more than simply memorizing a script or pulling open a curtain," says Director of Education Kate Cordaro. "Our students truly help to shape each week's performance with their insights into the weekly themes and the interests, talents, and willingness to learn that they bring to the table. The list of skills gained each week in both the Onstage and Backstage Tracks is astonishing. We can't wait to get started!"

This year's team of professionals helping to guide and shape the show are Rakesh Palisetty as Onstage Track Director, Elliot Roth returning as Onstage Track Music Director, Lea Anello and Shane O'Neil returning as Backstage Track Co-Directors, and Shannon Rossi joining as Associate Director for Backstage Track.

WEEK 1: July 11 - 15

WEEK 2: July 18 - 22

WEEK 3: July 25 - 29

Each week runs Monday to Friday from 9AM to 4PM, with a performance each Friday at 7PM. Participants can take one, two, or all three weeks, and switching between multiple tracks while taking multiple weeks is encouraged.

REGISTRATION

Registration is $475 per week, with a 10% discount applied if registering for multiple weeks.

Visit tworivertheater.org/intensives for registration, scholarship applications, and more information.

Full and partial scholarships are available, supported by OceanFirst Foundation's Summer Camp Grant.