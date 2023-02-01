Two River Theater to Host Discussions, Celebrations & More Conjunction with LIVING & BREATHING

There's something for everyone this February at Two River Theater! In association with the current production of Living & Breathing by Mando Alvarado, directed by Rebecca Martínez, Two River is offering a wide variety of FREE educational and cultural events to the community, including pre and post show discussions, community celebrations, a party for patrons 35 and under and more.

"Storytelling doesn't end when the curtain comes down," says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. "Events like these - a long and beloved tradition at Two River - deepen engagement with the work on-stage, strengthen community ties, and provide valuable insight into the artistic process. We hope to see you there!"

Events and details include:

"IN THE KNOW" PRE-SHOW DISCUSSION WITH JUSTIN WALDMAN

FEBRUARY 1/2023 @ 5:30PM

Join Artistic Director Justin Waldman as he interviews and facilitates a talkback with Director Rebecca Martínez and Playwright Mando Alvarado. The evening includes coffee, cookies and insider conversation.

BLACK AFFINITY THEATER EVENT

FEBRUARY 10/2023 @ 6:30PM

This celebration of community and connection includes a free pre-show reception with drinks and snacks, and a 25% discount on tickets. Use code LIVING25 at tworivertheater.org or 732-345-1400.

THE ART OF SOCIAL JUSTICE

FEBRUARY 12/2023 @1:30PM

A pre-show workshop and discussion on initiating conversations about race and social justice while using art as the lens. Geared toward educators, but open to the public. Use discount code TAOSJ for $25 tickets to the 3PM performance of Living & Breathing.

POST-PLAY DISCUSSIONS WITH NOELLE DIANE JOHNSON OF ARTISTS HEAL

FEBRUARY 12/2023 @3PM

FEBRUARY 15/2023 @1PM

FEBRUARY 17/2023 @ 8PM

Following select performances, Noelle Diane Johnson of ARTISTS HEAL, EDI facilitator for Living & Breathing, will facilitate a thought-provoking discussion about issues of race and equity. Light refreshments included.

TIDETIX NIGHT

FEBRUARY 15/2023 @ 5:30PM

TIDETIX is Two River Theater's $25 ticket program for theater patrons age 35 and under! Use code 35PARTY at checkout for discounted tickets and access to this exclusive party, sponsored by JBJ Soul Kitchen, restaurant partner for Living & Breathing.

LATINE AFFINITY THEATER NIGHT

FEBRUARY 17/2023 @ 6:30pm

This celebration of community and connection includes a free pre-show reception with drinks and snacks, a 25% discount on tickets, and the post-play discussion. Use code LIVING25 at tworivertheater.org or 732-345-1400.

BEFORE PLAY

Available to view on our website, in our lobby prior to performances and via patrons' pre-show email, BEFORE PLAY is a short video which details the origin story of Living & Breathing, providing behind-the-scenes background information from both the playwright and the director. Narrated by cast member Carlos Ibarra.

TICKET INFORMATION

Visit https://tworivertheater.org for information on all events and to reserve tickets.

ABOUT THE SHOW

LIVING & BREATHING

JAN 28 - FEB 26/2023

Marion Huber Theater

By Mando Alvarado

Directed by Rebecca Martínez

The impulsive purchase of some provocative art - a living Latino man who is paid to behave as a statue - shatters a multi-ethnic friend group by sparking questions of commodification, stereotypes, and complacency. While the validity of the artist's vision might be up for debate, one thing is undeniable: the friendship between these three men is much more fragile than they had realized. Complex, darkly funny, and thought-provoking, this play by Mando Alvarado was read as a part of the 2019 Two River Theater Crossing Borders Festival.

AUDIENCE EXTRAS & ACCESSIBILITY

The performance on Saturday, February 25th at 3PM will have both open-caption and audio description available. Tickets are available at a discounted rate of $25 for patrons using these services. To reserve wheelchair-accessible seating or tickets to a performance listed above, patrons should call 732.345.1400 or e-mail boxoffice@trtc.org. The performance on Saturday, February 4th at 3PM will be a "Fragrance-Free" performance, for which we ask patrons to attend the theater "fragrance free" to help those afflicted with allergies to scents.

For more information about Two River's full access services, visit tworivertheater.org/accessibility.

Are you a teacher? For student matinee performance info, workshops, and ticket requests, visit tworivertheater.org/student-matinees. Post-play discussions with the production's actors available after select performances - inquire at the Box Office when purchasing your tickets!

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

﻿Effective September 9, 2022, proof of vaccination is not required to attend a performance or event at Two River Theater.

Currently, face masks are recommended, but no longer required, while inside the theater building.

Two River Theater will follow any forthcoming state mandates related to Covid-19. All policies are subject to change, allowing us to best prioritize the safety of our audience members, artists, staff and community.

Should we make a change to these procedures for any performance or event, all patrons will be contacted promptly by the box office and via email.

Two River Theater produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we also offer 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Two River produces work on two stages-the 350-seat Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater's recently opened Center for New Work, Education and Design is a three-story facility that includes two rehearsal studios, artist labs, classrooms, expanded shops and centrally located offices. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run). In June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of "10 great places to see a play" across the U.S. Two River serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools and throughout its region. Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen.