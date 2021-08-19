Two River Theater Announces a Special Evening with Joe Iconis and Family

Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, has announced a special event on October 2, 2021 at 7:00 pm to benefit Two River Theater's new plays and musicals development programs. The evening will also celebrate the upcoming release of the Love in Hate Nation original cast recording, a new musical written by Tony-Award Nominee Joe Iconis which premiered at Two River in 2019. On October 2, 2021 at 7pm, Two River will host an evening featuring Joe Iconis and family, live, in person, at Two River's Rechnitz Theater.

The evening will include a pre-show cocktail party, a performance by Joe Iconis and Family followed by a dinner catered by Et Al Catering for sponsors and the evening's roster of performers. A limited number of $250 individual tickets are available now, which includes access to the cocktail party, one premium seat for performance and sponsor dinner. $60 tickets also available for purchase, which includes one seat for performance. Sponsorship packages are $1,000 to $10,000.

Joe Iconis is an acclaimed musical theater writer whose musical Be More Chill (written with Joe Tracz) premiered at Two River in 2015; the original cast recording has been streamed more than 90 million times. Iconis and Tracz are currently writing a new musical as a Two River Theater commission. Iconis's other musicals include Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and Bloodsong of Love, and his song "Broadway, Here I Come" was cited by the New York Times as a new entry in the Great American Songbook. He was named "one to watch" in Billboard's Top 10 picks of the next generation of Broadway singers and songwriters.

A combination of rock 'n' roll jamboree and musical cabaret, the musical performance will include classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress written by Joe Iconis, and will feature performances by some of his closest collaborators.

"When I joined Two River Theater eleven years ago I had a wild idea to turn playwrights and composers into celebrities that Red Bank audiences could extol as their own and proudly watch their careers soar. Well, we've done it. And, Joe Iconis is one shining example. He's writing us a new musical with Joe Tracz (BE MORE CHILL) which we all eagerly await. In the meantime, come celebrate the making of our cast album of LOVE AND HATE NATION and support the next round of Two River writers." - John Dias, Artistic Director at Two River Theater

For information about tickets, sponsorships and underwriting opportunities, contact Katie Benson at 732.345.1400 ext. 1817 or kbenson@trtc.org.