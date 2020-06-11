Two River Theater Announces Free Virtual Events

Free Virtual Events have ben announced from Two River Theater!

WTRT RED BANK CLASSIC RADIO PLAYS, RECORDED LIVE!



Don't touch that dial! WTRT Red Bank is bringing you a blast from the past with a classic radio event, bringing the yuks, slapstick sound effects, and that-didn't-age-well cigarette ads as enjoyed in decades past! Join members of the Two River Theater staff family in a presentation of "Fibber McGee and Molly" and "Baby Snooks" recorded LIVE on Friday, June 12 at 8:00 PM.

To register: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/wtrt-classic-radio-play-live/

COMMUNITY POETRY NIGHT: HOME

In partnership with Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey

Continuing Two River's popular Poetry Night series, with a digital stage! Two River invites you to join them in reading of selected poems following the theme of "home," drawn from a variety of artistic eras and poetic styles. The community reading event led by Literary Manager Taylor Barfield will take place on Zoom, Monday, June 15 at 7:00pm

To Register: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/community-poetry-night-home/

STORY TIME: THE RAINBOW FISH WITH EVAN

June 17 at 11:00am

Join Box Office Supervisor Evan Kudish as he shares this classic tale about a beautiful fish who learns to share his most prized possession. The reading of The Rainbow Fish is a salute to our 2017 production brought to life with enchanting puppetry by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia. Suitable for ages seven and younger.

Story Time Live is supported in part by Stages Online, a partnership with New Jersey Theatre Alliance to bring theatre content into homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.facebook.com/TwoRiverTheater/posts/10158543435407210?utm_campaign=504921_SceneAtTwoRiver%2006.02.20&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Two%20River%20Theater

SHAKESPEARE SERIES: DIRECTING AND DESIGNING SHAKESPEARE WITH EM WEINSTEIN

June 24 at 7:00pm

Part of the enduring power of the works of William Shakespeare is the ability to take his tales almost anywhere: space, the battlefields of World War II, a teen movie beach club, and beyond! But when the options seem limitless, how does a director and their design team decide where to place their narrative? Join theater artist Em Weinstein (director and adaptor of A Little Shakespeare: Twelfth Night) in a discussion on how to direct and design Shakespeare plays. Em will be joined by designer Cole McCarthy as they explore possible worlds and settings, using Romeo and Juliet as an example.

To Register: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/shakespeare-series-with-em-weinstein/?utm_campaign=504921_SceneAtTwoRiver%2006.02.20&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Two%20River%20Theater&dm_t=0,0,0,0,0

