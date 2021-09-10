Two River Theater Announces 10th Annual Crossing Borders Festival

Since 2011, Two River Theater has introduced new voices from across the country to their annual Crossing Borders (Cruzano Fronteras) Festival of new plays by Latinx playwrights. This year's playwrights explore stories about family history, computer science, teens navigating the "new normal", and a makeshift family arriving at the cusp of the 22nd century. The festival is curated by the theater's long-term collaborator and award-winning director, José Zayas (Two River's El Coquí Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom, Pinkolandia). The Video Editor is Jaime Vallés with AJV Media and the Line Producer/Asst. Video Editor is Kat West.

"I love these plays and am so honored to present them and to work with the remarkable group of artists who have brought their joy and their restless intellects to telling these stories that speak so eloquently to this very difficult moment. Everyone has met the challenge of creating during the pandemic with such surprising results and I'm very excited to share this with the world. These plays matter because they want change, they demand to be heard, they show us moments of crisis that transcend boundaries and they suggest possible ways forward into uncertain but thrilling futures", says Crossing Borders Curator, José Zayas.

For the first time in the festival's history, readings will be presented virtually, allowing free access to all nationwide and around the globe-allowing the art to cross borders and time zones in a very literal sense.

Access to the free online festival will begin on September 13 and run through October 10 and will include four new play readings. All readings will be available with captioning.