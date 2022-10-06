Two River Launches New TIDETIX Program and Relaunches Inside Two River Series

Two River Theater is launching its brand new TIDETIX program for theatergoers age 35 and under. The name TIDETIX echoes the Jersey Shore and its vast, powerful community of artists and art lovers.

With that in mind, TIDETIX will enable audience members ages 35 and under to enjoy tickets to all season shows for just $25 a ticket and gain access to special events and promotions, including an under 35 post-show party after all 4 subscription series shows in Two River's library space. This event gives theatergoers a chance to mingle, chat about the show, and enjoy free appetizers from local restaurant partners, along with up to 2 free drinks per person (soft drinks, water, wine, beer and a signature cocktail will all be available). The TIDETIX program is free to join, sign up at tworivertheater.org to enter your name and birthdate.

When purchasing a ticket to one of the parties, ticket buyers should use discount code 35PARTY. To get the best deal, you can purchase a "Party Pass" for all 4 parties by adding them all into your online cart. All four party nights and performances for just $80 (regular price $100).

In addition to the TIDETIX program, Two River welcomes back the relaunch of its beloved Inside Two River event series, a collection of free events open to the general public and in conjunction with the upcoming production of Alice Childress' Wine in the Wilderness, directed by Brandon J. Dirden.

Upcoming events include:

WBGO Interview with Brandon J. Dirden and Crystal Dickinson

Thursday, October 6 at 7pm

During this lively discussion, Obie award winner Brandon J. Dirden and actress Crystal Dickinson will chat with WBGO radio host Doug Doyle all about Drama Desk Award winner Alice Childress' powerful piece, as well as their history with Two River over the years.

Paint and Sip with Dontae Muse

Thursday, October 13 from 7:00pm-9:00pm

Dontae Muse of Above Art Studios in New Brunswick will lead the perfect combination of painting and wine in one of Two River's stunning studio spaces.

Alice Childress 101 with Kathy A. Perkins

Monday, October 17 at 7:00pm

Kathy A. Perkins, the Lighting Designer on the show, is also a theater historian and a friend of Alice Childress. Join Two River for a brief introduction to this talented and powerful artist!

To RSVP to these FREE Inside Two River events, visit tworivertheater.org

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

﻿We are excited to welcome audiences back for our 2022/23 Season. Effective September 9, 2022, proof of vaccination is not required to attend a performance or event at Two River Theater.

Currently, face masks are recommended, but no longer required, while inside the theater building.

Two River Theater will follow any forthcoming state mandates related to Covid-19. All policies are subject to change, allowing us to best prioritize the safety of our audience members, artists, staff and community.

Should we make a change to these procedures for any performance or event, all patrons will be contacted promptly by the box office and via email.

