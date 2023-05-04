True Colors Project Presents STORME

Based on a true story and real events, Carolyn M.Brown's STORME tells the story of Stormé DeLarverie - a big band singer going under the name of Stormy Dale - a male impersonator of Harlem's famed Jewel Box Revue (America's first racially integrated and gay-owned drag show) who became an icon of the historic 1969 Stonewall Rebellion. She has been called the "Rosa Parks of the Gay Rights Movement."

Stormé's scuffle with police on that fateful day in June of 1969 at the Stonewall Inn was as instrumental in igniting the modern-day Gay Rights Movement. While many accounts water down the actual incidents, Brown's play pulls no punches in sharing rarely depicted details.

After a successful run in NYC in 2022, STORME now returns for this special night with negotiations underway for another New York run. These special showings are setting the stage for a major New York revival next year in conjunction with the 55th anniversary of Stonewall.

This event is part of the Alliance's Stages Festival, the state's largest annual theatre festival, which provides free and discounted theatre events for all ages throughout the months of March, April, and May. This event is $5 when ordering online at www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages or $10 at the door.

The Stages Festival offers over 70 in-person and online performances, workshops, classes, and events at theatres, libraries, and other community venues throughout the state. The program was developed to encourage New Jersey's residents to attend their local professional theatres by making the experience affordable, accessible, and fun.

For more information about the production, visit www.stormetheplay.com or https://onthestage.tickets/true-colors-project

"The Alliance is proud to offer this powerful moment in history as part of the 2023 Stages Festival," said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. "For more than 25 years, The Stages Festival has provided theatrical experiences for more than 200,000 residents across New Jersey. We are thrilled that we can bring communities together through the power of theatre."

The New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2023 Stages Festival is made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; Ocean First Foundation; Fund for the New Jersey Blind; New Jersey Manufacturers; and Customers Bank. A full calendar of events is available at www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.