Trenton City Museum to Present Vocalist Tom Chiola and Pianist George Sinkler

Live jazz will return to the colorful and welcoming backdrop of the Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie Mansion as vocalist Tom Chiola and pianist George Sinkler perform in concert Saturday, August 21, at 7 p.m.

Vocalist Tom Chiola, a longtime Trenton resident, performs in concerts and at restaurants from the great American songbook, often accompanied by George Sinkler. George Sinkler, a professional pianist for more than 40 years, performs in jazz groups and solo at numerous venues, and is widely sought as an accompanist. The two have performed together many times at the Trenton City Museum.

Concert tickets are available in advance and range from $25 to $40. Snacks and beverages are included in the ticket cost. While reserving their tickets, attendees may select socially distanced seating indoors or on the museum's pleasant veranda. Masks will be recommended. Ample parking is available adjacent to the museum.

To learn more or to make reservations, visit ellarslie.org or call 609-989-1191.