Trenton Based Choir, LOTUS Chorale, To Perform With Nation's Top Foreigner Tribute

Trenton based choir, LOTUS Chorale, to perform with nation's top Foreigner tribute at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

LOTUS Chorale, a program of the LOTUS Project based in Trenton, New Jersey will perform with the nation's top Foreigner tribute, Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $39.00 and can be purchased at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center or Click Here

The music of Foreigner defined a generation. With ten multi-platinum albums and sixteen Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience authentically recreates these hits with an unparalleled passion and precision.

LOTUS Chorale, led by Artistic Director Alicia N. Brozovich and Assistant Conductor Josh Wilson, will accompany Double Vision in performing its timeless number-one hit, "I Want to Know What Love Is."

"We were honored to be asked to join Double Vision on stage," said Brozovich. "The members that will sing are all big fans of Foreigner and are thrilled to bring their voices to NBPAC. In addition to simply being a fun event, joining Double Vision helps us continue expanding our reach in New Jersey and build our vision for our city."

Founded in 2020 during the pandemic, The LOTUS Project is the 2023 winner of the American Prize in Choral Performance (professional division), and their vision is to build an integrated arts festival in Trenton. Comprised of 77 members ranging in age from 21 to 93, they are truly an intergenerational ensemble. Approximately 20 members will be performing with Double Vision on Saturday.

"We wanted the choir for authenticity in performing "I Want To Know What Love Is," said Double Vision lead singer Chandler Mogel. "Foreigner used a choir on the original recording, and when they perform live they feature a different local choir at every stop on their tour. As a tribute band, we believe in properly recreating these epic songs in all aspects, down to the finest details. Plus, it's such a great dynamic musically to work with a choir. We're really looking forward to it."

Featuring some of New York's most esteemed musicians, including Mogel, who is a professional studio vocalist who's performed on upwards of 400 songs and over 25 albums, Double Vision is renowned for delivering the highest level of integrity and technical prowess, resulting in a legitimate tribute and genuine performance. Second to none at recreating the masterful songs Foreigner fans worldwide have come to love, Double Vision brings brings audiences an unforgettable experience with ear to ear smiles, singing, dancing, and clapping along to some of the greatest hit songs from the 70's & 80's, including "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Cold As Ice," "Urgent," "Double Vision," "Head Games," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," and more.

Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here New Brunswick Performing Arts Center is located at 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. For more information, call the box office at 732-745-8000 or visit Click Here

 


