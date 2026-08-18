Tony-Winners Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters & More Set for MPAC 2026-27 Season

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Mayo Performing Arts Center will welcome an array of Broadway stars and touring productions to Morristown for its 32nd season, beginning with a special opening night concert from Jessica Vosk on September 18.

Vosk, whose Broadway credits include Wicked, Hell's Kitchen and Beaches, will launch the season with a concert on Friday, September 18 at 8 p.m. The performer, who began her career on Wall Street before pursuing a career onstage, has also appeared at Carnegie Hall and built a social media following with her street interview series Vosk in the City.

The season will also bring Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald to the MPAC stage, alongside the Morristown premieres of Waitress, Meredith Willson's The Music Man, Mystic Pizza and The Who's Tommy.

Meredith Willson's The Music Man will play October 16-17. The six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows traveling salesman Harold Hill as he arrives in River City, Iowa, intending to con its residents into purchasing instruments and uniforms for a boys' band. The score includes "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and "Gary, Indiana."

Bernadette Peters will take the stage January 8, 2027, performing selections from composers including Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and Jerry Herman.

Waitress follows January 15-16. Featuring music by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the musical centers on Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of escaping her small town and rebuilding her life.

Mystic Pizza: A New Musical will make its MPAC debut February 6-7. Based on the film, the musical follows friends Kat, Daisy and Jojo as they navigate friendship and romance while working at a small-town pizza restaurant. Its score features hits from the '80s and '90s, including "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Hold On" and "Manic Monday."

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will perform in concert February 19. Mitchell won the Tony Award for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate and received additional nominations for Man of La Mancha, King Hedley II and Ragtime.

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players will present The Pirates of Penzance on March 19, followed by Disenchanted on March 25. The latter musical reimagines familiar storybook princesses as they take aim at the ways their stories have been portrayed in popular culture.

Audra McDonald will appear April 9 for an intimate concert featuring music from Broadway, the Great American Songbook and beyond.

The season's Broadway touring lineup will continue April 10-11 with The Who's Tommy. Featuring music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, the rock musical includes "I'm Free," "See Me, Feel Me," "Sensation" and "Pinball Wizard." The production reunites Townshend with original director Des McAnuff for a new staging of the musical.

Tickets for the season's Broadway productions and concerts range from $45 to $159, with fees included.

MPAC reminds patrons that its box office and official website are the only authorized ticket sellers for MPAC events and parking. The venue does not partner with third-party ticket resellers.

Friday, September 18 at 8 p.m.

Jessica Vosk will kick off MPAC's 32nd season with a special opening night concert. Known for her Broadway performances in Wicked, Hell's Kitchen and Beaches, Vosk has also appeared on concert stages around the world, including Carnegie Hall.

Tickets: $45-$101

Meredith Willson's The Music Man

Friday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 17 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he attempts to con the residents of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band. The classic score includes "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and "Gary, Indiana."

Tickets: $79-$134

Friday, January 8, 2027 at 8 p.m.

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters will perform an evening of songs from composers including Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and Jerry Herman. Peters' career spans the stage, film, television and recordings.

Tickets: $67-$144

Waitress

Friday, January 15, 2027 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Featuring music by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of finding a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town's new doctor may offer her a fresh start as she finds the strength to rebuild her life.

Tickets: $79-$159

Mystic Pizza

Saturday, February 6, 2027 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 7, 2027 at 2 p.m.

Based on the hit film, Mystic Pizza: A New Musical follows best friends Kat, Daisy and Jojo as they navigate friendship and romance while working at a small-town pizza joint. The score features hits from the '80s and '90s including "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Hold On" and "Manic Monday."

Tickets: $79-$144

Friday, February 19, 2027 at 8 p.m.

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will bring his more than four-decade career in Broadway, television, film, recordings and concerts to MPAC. Mitchell won the Tony Award for Kiss Me, Kate and received additional nominations for Man of La Mancha, King Hedley II and Ragtime.

Tickets: $57-$114

The Pirates of Penzance

Friday, March 19, 2027 at 8 p.m.

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players will present The Pirates of Penzance, featuring a band of swashbuckling buccaneers, bumbling British bobbies and Victorian maidens in Gilbert and Sullivan's classic musical comedy.

Tickets: $45-$91

Disenchanted

Thursday, March 25, 2027 at 8 p.m.

Snow White and a group of familiar storybook heroines take aim at the ways they've been portrayed in popular culture in this irreverent musical comedy. The princesses toss their tiaras and take the stage to set the record straight. Contains adult language and content and is not recommended for young children.

Tickets: $57-$91

An Evening With Audra McDonald

Friday, April 9, 2027 at 8 p.m.

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald will perform an intimate concert featuring her signature mix of songs from Broadway, the Great American Songbook and beyond.

Tickets: $79-$159

The Who's Tommy

Saturday, April 10, 2027 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 11, 2027 at 2 p.m.

Pete Townshend and original director Des McAnuff revisit The Who's Tommy in a new production of the landmark rock musical. The score includes "I'm Free," "See Me, Feel Me," "Sensation" and "Pinball Wizard."

Tickets: $79-$144

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